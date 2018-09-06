search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

22-yr-old Tamil Nadu man found hanging, police suspect Blue Whale challenge

PTI
Published Sep 6, 2018, 9:04 am IST
Updated Sep 6, 2018, 9:04 am IST
Seshadri committed suicide by hanging himself at his house Tuesday night when his family members were away.
The game allegedly led to a spate of suicides in India and other countries last year. (Representational Image)
 The game allegedly led to a spate of suicides in India and other countries last year. (Representational Image)

Cuddalore: A 22-year old engineer has allegedly committed suicide near Panrutti in Cuddalore district while suspected to have been playing the Blue Whale challenge game, police said Wednesday.

Seshadri committed suicide by hanging himself at his house Tuesday night when his family members were away, they said.

 

Police said they seized various books on ghosts and a mobile phone using which he had played the game.

Police said they suspect that the man, an employee of a private factory at Mettukuppam in neighbouring Puducherry, could have committed suicide under the influence of the game.

Further investigations were on, they added.

The online game demands players to complete tasks given by an anonymous controller over 50 days with the final challenge to commit suicide.

The game allegedly led to a spate of suicides in India and other countries last year.

However, the government informed Lok Sabha in January this year that there was no evidence of anyone committing suicide due to the Blue Whale challenge game.

A committee headed by the Director General, Computer Emergency Response Team-India (CERT-In), investigate cases of suicide committed or attempted allegedly using Blue Whale challenge game but could not establish involvement of the game in any of the deaths, Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir had said in a written reply.

Recently, there have been reports of another similar killer game "momo" surfacing online with police in some states, including West Bengal and Odisha, cautioning schools and parents to ensure that children do not fall prey to it.

Tags: tamil nadu man commits suicide, suicide, blue whale challenge, momo challenge, hansraj ahir
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Cuddalore




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Harbhajan Singh slams Indian selectors as Mayank Agarwal ignored for Asia Cup 2018

“Where is Mayank Agarwal ??? After scoring so many runs I don’t see him in the squad ... different rules for different people I guess,” tweeted Harbhajan Singh. (Photo: PTI / AP)
 

Walking tied to lower risk of heart failure in older women

In heart failure, the heart muscle is too weak to pump enough blood through the body. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

You seriously need to get the Android Pie update ASAP: Here’s why

Android 9 Pie is presently running on a total of less than 0.01 per cent of smartphones across the world.
 

Serena’s support, Trump’s ridicule! Colin Kaepernick's Nike deal prompts huge debate

The deal unveiled by Nike and the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was a trending topic on Twitter and other social networks, with some fans urging a boycott of the company's clothes and sneakers - even burning and cutting out the signature swoosh logos on their gear. (Photo: Twitter / Colin Kaepernick)
 

You want the notch on iPhones, says global survey

44 per cent are expecting something that Apple has never done before on the iPhones — expandable storage.
 

Consuming fish oil during pregnancy helps boosts kids' growth

Consuming fish oil during pregnancy helps boosts kids' growth. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

If Pak stops terrorism, we will also 'be like Neeraj Chopra': Army Chief

General Bipin Rawat, while speaking at an event to felicitate Asian Games medalists from the Army, also said the situation in Kashmir improved in 2017 as compared to the year before and in 2018, it was improving further. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Wrestler Divya Kakran takes on Delhi CM, says athletes not supported

During an interaction with Delhi CM Minister Arvind Kejriwal, wrestler Divya Kakran said the city government offered her help only after she won the medal, but no assistance came her way 'at the time of need'. (Photo: PTI)

Get ready to pay more for app-based cabs

In the city, a cab ride on an average costs Rs 19 per kilometre. Of this, 30 per cent goes to the aggregators, while the remaining to drivers and owners. (Representional Image)

Bengaluru: Cargo tracking at Kempegowda International Airport goes hi-tech

AISATS will now be the first and only air cargo terminal operator in India to bring this RFID technology to the country for real-time and improved cargo tracking.

Air pollution: Bengaluru yet to present action plan

The Centre has asked four cities in Karnataka and 13 other cities across four states to prepare an action plan to reduce pollution levels.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham