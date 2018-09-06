search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Rahul Gandhi ‘biggest buffoon’ in country, says Telangana CM

PTI
Published Sep 6, 2018, 5:41 pm IST
Updated Sep 6, 2018, 5:56 pm IST
KCR brands Congress as 'biggest enemy' of Telangana, flays it for making 'baseless, meaningless' allegations against TRS govt.
Recalling how Rahul Gandhi had hugged PM Modi during debate on no-confidence motion and his subsequent wink, Rao said, 'Rahul Gandhi is the biggest buffoon in this country.' (Photo: File | ANI)
 Recalling how Rahul Gandhi had hugged PM Modi during debate on no-confidence motion and his subsequent wink, Rao said, 'Rahul Gandhi is the biggest buffoon in this country.' (Photo: File | ANI)

Hyderabad: Soon after recommending the dissolution of the Telangana assembly, TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday announced candidates for 105 seats and launched a blistering attack on the Congress, calling its president Rahul Gandhi the "biggest buffoon".

Rao, who has been asked to continue as the caretaker chief minister, also claimed the Election Commission has been consulted and that Telangana would go to polls along with Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram.

 

Branding the Congress as the "biggest enemy" of Telangana, KCR flayed it for making "baseless, mindless and meaningless" allegations against the TRS government.

"Congress is Telangana's villain number one," he told a press conference but largely spared the BJP any criticism.

Recalling how the Congress president had hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the debate on the no-confidence motion and his subsequent wink, Rao said, "Rahul Gandhi is the biggest buffoon in this country."

KCR also described Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM as a "friendly party" and said the TRS will continue to work with it.

Rao, however, made it clear that the TRS would go it alone in the assembly elections and asserted it will win more than 100 of the state's 119 seats. The 120-member assembly also has a nominated member.

Tags: telangana assembly, k chandrashekar rao, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The most right-swiped jobs on Tinder revealed

The most right-swiped jobs on Tinder revealed. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Girl forced to have thumb amputated due to rare cancer caused by biting nails

But despite removing her thumb, Courtney hasn’t been given an all clear by doctors (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Children who grow up in areas with more trees tend to do better at school: study

It affects their ability to adapt to different surroundings and helps them remember things they have seen (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Karisma bonds with Shweta, but did Abhishek ignore her in front of Aishwarya?

Karisma Kapoor with Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the recent event.
 

Redmi 6 Pro First Impressions: Xiaomi's budget champ goes modern

The Redmi 6 Pro seems like a mix-n-match of the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro in terms of design and specifications.
 

Nokia 6.1 Plus review: Premium Android One, affordable price

The Nokia 6.1 Plus retails at a price of Rs 15,999.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Homosexuality not a crime but same-sex marriage 'unnatural': RSS

The Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously decriminalised part of Section 377, which criminalises consensual unnatural sex. (Photo: File | PTI)

Dabholkar murder: CBI takes custody of accused Amol Kale

Dabholkar was killed in Pune on August 20, 2013, while Lankesh was shot dead outside her residence at Bengaluru in Karnataka on September 5, 2017. (Photo: File)

2+2 talks: India, US ink critical defence pact; discuss cross-border terror, H1B

Swaraj also said given strong bilateral ties, India has conveyed to US Secretary Pompeo its expectation that US will not 'act against' interests of Indians while taking a decision on H1B visa issue. (Photo: PTI)

Country gets its oxygen back: Karan Johar, B-town lauds SC decriminalising Sec 377

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Thursday reversed its own 2013 decision and said homosexuality is no longer an offence. (Photo: DC)

Hope SC ruling on gay sex boosts efforts to eliminate stigma: UN

UN also hoped the ruling will be the first step towards guaranteeing the full range of fundamental rights to LGBTI persons. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham