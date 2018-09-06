search on deccanchronicle.com
Mike Pompeo, Jim Mattis arrive in Delhi for 2+2 talks

PTI
Published Sep 6, 2018, 1:56 am IST
Updated Sep 6, 2018, 1:56 am IST
12 officials from each side will attend the talks.
Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents a bouquet to US Secretary of Defence James Mattis on his arrival at Palam Tech Area in New Delhi, Wednesday. (Photo:PTI)
New Delhi: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Jim Mattis arrived in Delhi on Wednesday to hold the inaugural two-plus-two talks with their Indian counterparts, focus of which will be to deepen strategic ties and resolve differences over India’s defence engagement with Russia and crude oil import from Iran.

Reflecting the importance of the talks to be held on Thursday, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj received Pompeo, while defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman welcomed her US counterpart Jim Mattis at the Palam airport. 

 

Swaraj and Sitharaman will hold the twice-postponed dialogue with Pompeo and Mattis. Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford is also part of the US delegation. 

“In a special gesture symbolising our warm and friendly relationship, EAM @SushmaSwaraj received United States Secretary of State @SecPompeo at the airport on his first visit to India,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet. The external affairs minister will have a separate bilateral meeting with Pompeo while Sitharaman will have a one-on-one meeting with Mattis on Thursday morning before the delegation-level two-plus-two talks. 

Twelve officials from each side are expected to attend the talks which will be followed by a working lunch. In the afternoon, Swaraj, Sitharaman, Pompeo and Mattis will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

As Secretary Pompeo arrived from Islamabad, India will also try to get his view about his engagement with the new government in Pakistan headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan, official sources said. In the talks, the sources said, India will also try to “sensitise” the US that any cut in import of Iranian oil in compliance with the US sanctions may impact the country’s overall economy as the crude oil from that country is much cheaper. 

India is also expected to apprise the US about the importance of the `40,000 crore deal it is about to finalise with Russia to procure a batch of S-400 Triumf air defence missile systems. 

Tags: mike pompeo, jim mattis, nirmala sitharaman
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




