Section 377: Here's everything you need to know

Section 377 of IPC refers to 'unnatural offence' and says whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal, shall be punished with imprisonment for life, or with imprisonment for a term which may be extended to 10 years, and shall also be liable to pay a fine. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised Section Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalised gay sex.

Here is what Section 377 of IPC was all about: