search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

India, US hold inaugural edition of 2+2 dialogue in New Delhi

PTI
Published Sep 6, 2018, 12:46 pm IST
Updated Sep 6, 2018, 12:54 pm IST
Sushma Swaraj and Nirmala Sitharaman held the talks with Michael Pompeo and James Mattis.
Earlier in the day, Swaraj and Sitharaman held separate meetings with Pompeo and Mattis respectively. (Photo: MEA | Twitter)
 Earlier in the day, Swaraj and Sitharaman held separate meetings with Pompeo and Mattis respectively. (Photo: MEA | Twitter)

New Delhi: India and the US Thursday held the first edition of the twice-deferred two-plus-two talks, covering entire expanse of the bilateral ties and looking to further expand their global strategic cooperation, including in the Indo-Pacific region.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held the talks with US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo and Defence Secretary James Mattis.

 

In her opening remarks, Swaraj said she was confident that the outcome of the talks will help unleash the untapped potential of the relationship between the two nations and further elevate the level of engagement. She said there has been significant progress in all key areas of cooperation between the two countries.

In his remarks, Pompeo said both sides should continue to ensure freedom of the seas and work towards peaceful resolutions of maritime disputes. He also stressed promoting market-based economics and good governance.

"Our two nations are united by shared values of democracy, respect for individual rights and a shared commitment to freedom," he said.

Earlier in the day, Swaraj and Sitharaman held separate meetings with Pompeo and Mattis respectively.

Official sources said a number of key bilateral issues were discussed during the meetings.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar called the meeting between Swaraj and Pompeo a "productive" engagement. He said the two sides took stock of "impressive strides" in the bilateral relationship and discussed steps to take the relationship to an "even higher trajectory".

Both Pompeo and Mattis arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday for the inaugural Indo-US two-plus-two talks which was finalised during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington last year. In a special gesture, Swaraj received Secretary Pompeo at the airport here yesterday while Sitharaman welcomed Secretary Mattis, reflecting the importance India attaches to their visit here.

The officials said the focus of the two-plus-two talks will be to deepen global strategic partnership between the two countries and resolve differences over India's defence engagement with Russia and crude oil import from Iran. The two sides may also deliberate on a proposed pact on encrypted defence technologies and on ways to boost counter terror cooperation.

Tags: sushma swaraj, nirmala sitharaman, 2+2 talks, michael pompeo, james mattis
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nokia 6.1 Plus review: Premium Android One, affordable price

The Nokia 6.1 Plus retails at a price of Rs 15,999.
 

Vivo V11 Pro first impressions: Tiny notch, big ambitions

At Rs 30,000, the Vivo V11 Pro seems to be a very impressive package, with never before seen features in this segment.
 

Twitter rips apart Ravi Shastri over press conference remarks on Kohli's Team India

"Last three years, we won nine matches overseas and three series. I can’t see any other Indian team in the last 15-20 years who’ve had that kind of run in such a short time. And you’ve had some great players in those series,” said India head coach Ravi Shastri during the press conference on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)
 

Woman furious about not being offered a seat while breastfeeding child on train

She said that while she felt silly asking for a place, many commuters saw her struggling as they made eye contact and even smiled at her but didn’t offer their seat (Photo: Instagram)
 

All’s not well? Indian players unhappy with Kohli-Shastri’s changing and chopping

What is clear is that there needs to be more clarity and cohesion, amongst the players and the team management. (Photo: AP)
 

Anushka Sharma gets trolled by MKBHD on Pixel 2 XL promotional Tweet

Anushka Sharma proves nothing can beat an iPhone when it comes to'flaunt-ability.'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Gay sex not a crime in India: Supreme Court decriminalises Section 377

The Supreme Court had in 2013 restored Section 377, a British-era law that bans gay sex. (Photo: AP)

Bharat Bandh on SC/ST Act: Petrol pumps shut in MP, protests in UP

Protesters stopped trains in Bihar’s Darbhanga and Munger and high alert was issued in 35 districts of Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: ANI)

Section 377, 1861-2018: A sorry British-era law that dies to give hope

Section 377 of IPC refers to 'unnatural offence' and says whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal, shall be punished with imprisonment for life, or with imprisonment for a term which may be extended to 10 years, and shall also be liable to pay a fine. (Photo: AP)

Death toll rises to 3 in Kolkata’s Majerhat bridge collapse

This is the third bridge collapse in the city since 2013. (Photo: File)

Media runs 'parallel trials' in sub-judice matters, SC told

Senior advocate Indira Jaising, assisting the court as an amicus curiae, told a bench of Justices Madan B Lokur, S Abdul Nazeer and Deepak Gupta that the media was running 'parallel trial' in sub-judice matters and the court should frame guidelines on how to report the cases of crime against women. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham