search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

If Pak stops terrorism, we will also 'be like Neeraj Chopra': Army Chief

PTI
Published Sep 6, 2018, 8:53 am IST
Updated Sep 6, 2018, 8:55 am IST
Picture of Neeraj Chopra shaking hands with Pak's Arshad Nadeem, who won bronze, on podium went viral on social media.
General Bipin Rawat, while speaking at an event to felicitate Asian Games medalists from the Army, also said the situation in Kashmir improved in 2017 as compared to the year before and in 2018, it was improving further. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 General Bipin Rawat, while speaking at an event to felicitate Asian Games medalists from the Army, also said the situation in Kashmir improved in 2017 as compared to the year before and in 2018, it was improving further. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: If Pakistan stops terrorism, the Army would also "be like Neeraj Chopra", Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said Wednesday, referring to the Asian Games javelin gold medalist's gesture of reaching out to his Pakistani competitor.

General Rawat, while speaking at an event to felicitate Asian Games medalists from the Army, also said the situation in Kashmir improved in 2017 as compared to the year before and in 2018, it was improving further.

 

Asked if there was any "sportsmanship" on display at the Indo-Pak border, General Rawat said, "They should make the first move, they should stop terrorism. If they stop terrorism, we will also be like Neeraj Chopra."

It was quite a moment at the Asian Games when Chopra stood flanked by a Chinese and a Pakistani on the podium.

The picture of Chopra shaking hands with Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who won bronze, on the podium went viral on social media.

 

Neeraj Chopra (L) and Arshad Nadeem on the podium during the 2018 Asian Games. (Photo: AFP)Neeraj Chopra (L) and Arshad Nadeem on the podium during the 2018 Asian Games. (Photo: AFP)

 

General Rawat said that contrary to the figures that keep coming up in the media that terrorism was rising, local youngsters getting radicalised and taking up arms were getting killed by the security forces or arrested or surrendering in 1-2 months.

"This action (by the security forces) will continue, but I can say with confidence that among youngsters and their families there is a belief that this is not the right path.

"I see in many places that the mothers have urged their sons to come back and if this action continues, I am confident that we will be able to solve the problem of terrorism. And slowly the youngsters that have become radicalised, will come home," he said.

Tags: neeraj chopra, bipin rawat, 2018 asian games, indo-pak border, terrorism
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Harbhajan Singh slams Indian selectors as Mayank Agarwal ignored for Asia Cup 2018

“Where is Mayank Agarwal ??? After scoring so many runs I don’t see him in the squad ... different rules for different people I guess,” tweeted Harbhajan Singh. (Photo: PTI / AP)
 

Walking tied to lower risk of heart failure in older women

In heart failure, the heart muscle is too weak to pump enough blood through the body. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

You seriously need to get the Android Pie update ASAP: Here’s why

Android 9 Pie is presently running on a total of less than 0.01 per cent of smartphones across the world.
 

Serena’s support, Trump’s ridicule! Colin Kaepernick's Nike deal prompts huge debate

The deal unveiled by Nike and the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was a trending topic on Twitter and other social networks, with some fans urging a boycott of the company's clothes and sneakers - even burning and cutting out the signature swoosh logos on their gear. (Photo: Twitter / Colin Kaepernick)
 

You want the notch on iPhones, says global survey

44 per cent are expecting something that Apple has never done before on the iPhones — expandable storage.
 

Consuming fish oil during pregnancy helps boosts kids' growth

Consuming fish oil during pregnancy helps boosts kids' growth. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Wrestler Divya Kakran takes on Delhi CM, says athletes not supported

During an interaction with Delhi CM Minister Arvind Kejriwal, wrestler Divya Kakran said the city government offered her help only after she won the medal, but no assistance came her way 'at the time of need'. (Photo: PTI)

Get ready to pay more for app-based cabs

In the city, a cab ride on an average costs Rs 19 per kilometre. Of this, 30 per cent goes to the aggregators, while the remaining to drivers and owners. (Representional Image)

Bengaluru: Cargo tracking at Kempegowda International Airport goes hi-tech

AISATS will now be the first and only air cargo terminal operator in India to bring this RFID technology to the country for real-time and improved cargo tracking.

Air pollution: Bengaluru yet to present action plan

The Centre has asked four cities in Karnataka and 13 other cities across four states to prepare an action plan to reduce pollution levels.

Guest Column: ‘Incentivise people to use public transport’

The government should invest in public transport and make it attractive to people by providing proper connectivity, stations at the right locations and better frequency of  buses and metro trains. (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham