search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

IKEA Hyderabad store suspends sale of veg biryani, samosas

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 6, 2018, 12:49 am IST
Updated Sep 6, 2018, 9:20 am IST
The management has also initiated an internal review in order to take corrective action.  
IKEA follows strong internal processes to secure quality and takes full responsibility for its supply chain.(Representional Image)
 IKEA follows strong internal processes to secure quality and takes full responsibility for its supply chain.(Representional Image)

Hyderabad: IKEA has stopped serving vegetarian biryani and samosas, the only two food products the Swedish company was sourcing locally in India.

The furniture and home accessory giant, with its only store in India in Hyderabad was put in an embarrassing position last week when a customer found a caterpillar in the vegetarian biryani ordered in the restaurant attached to the store.

 

Also Read: Worm found in vegetable biryani at IKEA store in Hyderabad, notice issued

Following a complaint, the health wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation carried out an inspection and fined IKEA Rs 11,500, on August 31. IKEA had given the contract for the biryani to Halidram.

The management has also initiated an internal review in order to take corrective action.  

In a statement, IKEA said: "We take the food safety and quality of customers (sic) seriously and customer health is always a priority. Following an incident on 31st August 2018, when a customer encountered a foreign object in the dish he ordered, IKEA India has voluntarily stopped sales of two of its most appreciated products Vegetarian Biryani and Samosa  sourced locally in India. IKEA follows strong internal processes to secure quality and takes full responsibility for its supply chain. IKEA India will resume sales of the two products after it has secured the review process."

Tags: ikea, biryani, swedish company, hyderabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Harbhajan Singh slams Indian selectors as Mayank Agarwal ignored for Asia Cup 2018

“Where is Mayank Agarwal ??? After scoring so many runs I don’t see him in the squad ... different rules for different people I guess,” tweeted Harbhajan Singh. (Photo: PTI / AP)
 

Walking tied to lower risk of heart failure in older women

In heart failure, the heart muscle is too weak to pump enough blood through the body. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

You seriously need to get the Android Pie update ASAP: Here’s why

Android 9 Pie is presently running on a total of less than 0.01 per cent of smartphones across the world.
 

Serena’s support, Trump’s ridicule! Colin Kaepernick's Nike deal prompts huge debate

The deal unveiled by Nike and the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was a trending topic on Twitter and other social networks, with some fans urging a boycott of the company's clothes and sneakers - even burning and cutting out the signature swoosh logos on their gear. (Photo: Twitter / Colin Kaepernick)
 

You want the notch on iPhones, says global survey

44 per cent are expecting something that Apple has never done before on the iPhones — expandable storage.
 

Consuming fish oil during pregnancy helps boosts kids' growth

Consuming fish oil during pregnancy helps boosts kids' growth. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

He apologised, chapter over: BJP after MLA Ram Kadam's 'kidnap women' remark

With Ram Kadam's remarks triggering an 'outrage', the MNS and NCP Wednesday likened him to demon king Ravan for making the anti-women remark. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Bengaluru: Two Ugandans arrested for ATM data theft

The police said the two used to fit a micro camera above the keypad and install a card reader at the swiping device to record the customer’s details. (Representional Image)

Bengaluru: Japanese Business man bag stolen from cab on KH road

He left the bag in the backseat of the car and asked the driver to wait for him. While the driver was waiting, two men aged around 25 to 30 years dropped few currency notes of Rs 10 denomination and informed the driver about it (Representional Image).

Bengaluru: Management consultant held for fraud

The accused has been identified as Abhilash Rao Magavanna (35), resident of Bharath Nagar in BEL Layout. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Cyber fraud kingpin booked under PD Act

The accused, Vijay Kumar Sharma, 38, of Uttam Nagar in New Delhi was arrested by the Cyberabad Cyber Crime Police in July, on charges of cheating. (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham