Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to dissolve state Assembly paving way for early election.

The chief minister met Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan and informed him about the decision to dissolve the state Assembly.

The decision to dissolve the Assembly came after KCR held a meeting with his Cabinet on Thursday.