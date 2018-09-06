Centre cannot oppose use of ‘Dalit’ word, say experts

Hyderabad: The term ‘Dalit’ denotes the oppression imposed on a section of people who belong to the Scheduled Castes and is also a grim reminder of the atrocities unleashed on them. The Centre cannot oppose the use of the word in conversations, articles, literature and the media, but, it can restrict it in official correspondence, like police complaints, petitions to courts etc because the Constitution recognises the term ‘Scheduled Caste’ and not ‘Dalit’, experts have said.

This has come after the Ministry for Information and Broadcasting issued a circular asking the media to stick to the constitutional term ‘Scheduled Caste’ while referring to Dalits.

Following this, a number of people disagreed stating that the Centre was trying to dismantle the social status. The word ‘Dalit’ is a metaphor of pain; struggle and it gained prominence in the 1970’s, when the Dalit Panthers was launched in Maharashtra. The word was in popular use in Hyderabad which saw an independent movement by Dalits in the 1940s.

“I am Mallepalli Laxmaiah, but socially recognised as a Dalit, does anyone have the right to take away my ‘social identity’? Neither can the Centre or the judiciary have that power. The word Dalit was born out of a movement. In 1970, on the lines of the Black Panther movement in America, an independent struggle that saw a high magnitude of emotional outburst from the community was held,” Mallepalli Laxmaiah, who heads the Centre for Dalit Studies, said.

“The ‘Dalit Panther’ movement gained popularity in Maharashtra where it received prominence. Dalit does not only represent the SC community, but many from Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes and is used to display their agony,” explained Laxmaiah.

Human rights activist Karthik Navayan finds the Centre trying to dismantle the prominence. “The government issuing a circular requesting the media not to use the term is not called for, it is unwanted. The word gained muscle over the years through struggle displayed on streets, atrocities and even in literature. It cannot try to demolish it. However, the government has the right to make citizens confine themselves to their caste recognised by the Constitution of India, in official correspondence,” he said.

“For example, while filing an SC-ST petition, or applying for reservation one should address themselves under the SC category because the Constitution does not recognise the term Dalit. The media has the freedom to address people as long as there is no objection raised by the ones they represent,” the activist added.

Going back in history, immediately after Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s death, certain important developments took place in the ‘Dalit movement’. One was the formation of the Republican Party of India and the other was the formation of the ‘Dalit Panther Movement’. Many more originated, the reason was that the word was getting attention. For example, the Dalit Sathya Movement and the Dalit Ranghbhoomi, those from the Scheduled Castes place the term before every movement they participate in.

G. Shankar – Advisor to TS & AP Employees Association, said, “It became a nomenclature and was widely used in literature, narrations, in letters describing identity crises. It became the symbol of oppression of the people. It also helped in garnering courage to fight against the ghastly incidents perpetrated on Dalits. Even the untouchables were able to raise their voice against the unjust caste system.”

But Mr Shankar also supported the government move and said, “The government has the right to ask people to stick to Scheduled Caste while addressing bodies including the national rights commission. When the Constitution recognizes SC, it is better for the people to identify themselves on similar lines.

Politician and activist, Manda Krishna Madiga, who spearheaded the Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti added, “The term is used in preference to terms such as Harijans” and “Untouchables”. It created a counter culture and separate identity. It acted as a bulwark against power politics and Republican Party leaders. One cannot take away our social recognition.”

Meanwhile, the News Broadcasting Standards Authority in a statement said that it may consider taking legal action against the advisory.