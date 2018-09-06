search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Bharat Bandh on SC/ST Act: Petrol pumps shut in MP, protests in UP

PTI
Published Sep 6, 2018, 12:02 pm IST
Updated Sep 6, 2018, 12:02 pm IST
Security has been stepped up and school closed in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and some other states on Thursday.
Protesters stopped trains in Bihar’s Darbhanga and Munger and high alert was issued in 35 districts of Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: ANI)
 Protesters stopped trains in Bihar’s Darbhanga and Munger and high alert was issued in 35 districts of Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: ANI)

Bhopal: Security has been stepped up and school closed in some states in view of ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by some groups on Thursday against the amendment to the SC/ST Act.

Protesters stopped trains in Bihar’s Darbhanga and Munger and high alert was issued in 35 districts of Madhya Pradesh. Thirty-four companies of security forces and 5000 security personnel were deployed and Section 144 was imposed in several districts of the state as a precautionary measure.

 

Protests were also reported from several places in Uttar Pradesh.

“We have decided to shut petrol pumps from 10 am to 2 pm tomorrow due to security reasons as some organizations have given a call for bandh,” Madhya Pradesh Petrol Pump Owners Association president Ajay Singh told PTI on Wednesday.

Police have tightened security across the state in view of ongoing protests against the amendment to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Inspector General of Police (Intelligence) Makrand Deuskar said orders prohibiting gathering of people in large numbers have been imposed.

“The administration in most of the districts have clamped prohibitive orders under CrPC section 144 in view of the bandh on September 6,” he said.

Thirty-four companies of the special armed force of police have been deployed in various districts, he said.

Jabalpur district collector Chhavi Bharadwaj has written to the state home department, seeking suspension of Internet services in the district till 6 pm on Thursday.

District Education Officer in Bhind has ordered that schools in the district will remain closed.

Meanwhile, protests against the amendment to the SC/ST Act continued in the state Wednesday.

Protesters showed black flags to former Union minister and senior BJP leader Prahlad Patel at Tikamgarh when he was addressing the party’s OBC workers.

Slogans were shouted by protesters outside the venue of BJP’s OBC cell’s meeting in Gwalior.

After the Supreme Court diluted the provision of mandatory arrests under the SC/ST Act, sparking protests by Dalit organisations, the Union government brought an amendment in the monsoon session of Parliament to override the apex court’s order.

Gwalior-Chambal region, considered a sensitive area, had witnessed large-scale violence on April 2 this year during the Bharat Bandh called by Dalit groups.

Now, upper caste organisations are protesting against the amendment.

Brahma Samagam Sawarna Jankalyan Sangathan’s national president Dharmendra Sharma said about 150 organisations of upper castes and OBCs would participate in the Bharat Bandh against the amendment.

Tags: sc/st act, bharat bandh, section 144, crpc, supreme court
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Anushka Sharma gets trolled by MKBHD on Pixel 2 XL promotional Tweet

Anushka Sharma proves nothing can beat an iPhone when it comes to'flaunt-ability.'
 

Vidyut Jammwal wants you to kick the meat-eating habit this National Nutrition Week

The campaign seems him appearing next to the words "Kick the Meat Habit. Go Vegan."
 

Harbhajan Singh slams Indian selectors as Mayank Agarwal ignored for Asia Cup 2018

“Where is Mayank Agarwal ??? After scoring so many runs I don’t see him in the squad ... different rules for different people I guess,” tweeted Harbhajan Singh. (Photo: PTI / AP)
 

Walking tied to lower risk of heart failure in older women

In heart failure, the heart muscle is too weak to pump enough blood through the body. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

You seriously need to get the Android Pie update ASAP: Here’s why

Android 9 Pie is presently running on a total of less than 0.01 per cent of smartphones across the world.
 

Serena’s support, Trump’s ridicule! Colin Kaepernick's Nike deal prompts huge debate

The deal unveiled by Nike and the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was a trending topic on Twitter and other social networks, with some fans urging a boycott of the company's clothes and sneakers - even burning and cutting out the signature swoosh logos on their gear. (Photo: Twitter / Colin Kaepernick)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Gay sex not a crime in India: Supreme Court decriminalises Section 377

The Supreme Court had in 2013 restored Section 377, a British-era law that bans gay sex. (Photo: AP)

Section 377: Here's everything you need to know

Section 377 of IPC refers to 'unnatural offence' and says whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal, shall be punished with imprisonment for life, or with imprisonment for a term which may be extended to 10 years, and shall also be liable to pay a fine. (Photo: AP)

Death toll rises to 3 in Kolkata’s Majerhat bridge collapse

This is the third bridge collapse in the city since 2013. (Photo: File)

Media runs 'parallel trials' in sub-judice matters, SC told

Senior advocate Indira Jaising, assisting the court as an amicus curiae, told a bench of Justices Madan B Lokur, S Abdul Nazeer and Deepak Gupta that the media was running 'parallel trial' in sub-judice matters and the court should frame guidelines on how to report the cases of crime against women. (Photo: File)

Hardik Patel will give up water if BJP doesn’t talk in 24 hrs: PAAS

Hardik Patel launched the hunger strike on August 25 from his residence, demanding a loan waiver for Gujarat farmers and reservation for the Patidar community in jobs and education under the OBC quota. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham