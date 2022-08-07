  
TS girl qualifies for 100-metre hurdles at world meet in Columbia

Published Aug 7, 2022, 12:14 am IST
Updated Aug 7, 2022, 12:14 am IST
Athlete Agasara Nandini. (By Arrangement)
HYDERABAD: Athlete Agasara Nandini from Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) became the first female athlete to qualify for the finals in 100-metre hurdles at the U-20 Junior World Athletics Championship in Cali, Colombia, by breaking her own national record.

Nandini broke her 100-metre hurdles national record of 13.58 seconds by clocking 13.34 seconds at the championship. Following her achievement, minority welfare minister Koppula Eshwar and TSWREIS secretary Ronald Rose congratulated Nandini and wished her luck.

Rose expressed hope that Nandini would bring glory to the state of Telangana. He further said, “Nandini, a tea seller’s daughter, defied extreme financial constraints to make it to the international level. Nandini’s life is a source of inspiration to thousands of marginalised girls in Telangana.”

Rose advised girls, particularly from rural and marginalised backgrounds, to make extra efforts to overcome the hardships and inhibitions in life and become successful in various fields. He thanked the state government and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for launching 28 sports academies in various disciplines.

