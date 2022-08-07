Five caught in floodwaters rescued in Warangal

Police officials along with villagers rescuing Yakesh who was stranded in the floodwater at Paleru vagu in Danthalapally mandal of Mahbubabad district on Saturday. — DC

WARANGAL: Four farmers and a youth who were stuck in floodwater were rescued in Jangaon and Mahbubabad of erstwhile Warangal district on Saturday.

In Jangaon, four farmers who were identified as Anthati Yakaiah, Choudaveni Yadagiri, Anthati Somaiah and Bonagiri Peddulu went to their fields to carry out agriculture operations in their respective fields on the other side of the Peddamaduruwagu in Derupulla mandal on Friday.

When they crossed the Peddamaduruwagu, the water flow was normal in the stream. But, heavy rains that lashed on Friday afternoon in the district resulted in overflow of floodwater from Peddamaduruwagu.

Unaware of that, when the four members tried to cross the stream, they were washed away in the floodwater and got stuck in the bushes. Having learnt about the farmers getting stuck in the bushes, villagers and their family members informed the local police.

Responding immediately, police officials, along with rescue teams, rushed to the spot and with the help of villagers carried out a rescue operation that lasted for more than five hours and with the help of torch lights and mobile phone lights, they rescued the farmers.

Meanwhile, in Mahabubabad district, two youths identified as Gagulothu Suresh and Yakesh went to catch fish in Paleruwagu on the outskirts of Ramavaram village in Danthalapally mandal. But with heavy inflow of floodwater into the Paleruwagu, both were stuck in the waters. Suresh somehow managed to escape from the floodwater while Yakesh was stuck in his attempt to escape.

Receiving information from Suresh, sub inspector Jagadish, with the help of the villagers, rescued Yakesh using a rope.