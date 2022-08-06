  
AP CM wants officials to promote drones in agriculture

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 6, 2022, 12:08 am IST
Updated Aug 6, 2022, 12:20 am IST
CM Jagan was holding a review meeting on agriculture at his camp office in Tadepalli. (Photo: Twitter)
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday underlined the need to use latest drone technology for carrying out agricultural operations within Andhra Pradesh.

Holding a review meeting on agriculture at his camp office in Tadepalli, the CM suggested to officials that they identify one ITI or polytechnic college in every assembly constituency for running courses in operations, maintenance and repair of drones. He pointed to large usage of drones in farming sector in developing countries. He emphasised that the same be replicated in Andhra Pradesh.

Jagan Mohan Reddy made it clear that quality seeds must be provided to farmers. In addition, officials must focus 100 percent on e-cropping to maximise benefits for farmers. He instructed agricultural authorities to test the quality of seeds being supplied to farmers regularly. Seeds and fertilisers must be supplied to farmers in a timely manner, he stated.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that there are sufficient reserves of fertilisers and they are being provided to farmers through Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs). The CM told officials to keep information updated daily on supply of seeds and fertilisers to farmers, apart from prices of various agricultural products.

Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted authorities to closely monitor supply of agricultural inputs and issue both physical and digital receipts after registrations on e-cropping. He directed officials to take appropriate measures for providing maximum benefit to farmers under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, which is being extended in partnership with YSR Free Crop Insurance Scheme.

Officials briefed the CM on preparations they have made for smoothly carrying out Kharif operations after higher than normal rainfall has been recorded across the state. They said the area under cultivation is estimated at 36.82 lakh hectares.

Agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy and AP Agri-Mission vice chairman M.V.S. Nagireddy were among those present at the meeting.

