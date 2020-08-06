135th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,967,700

56,626

Recovered

1,329,026

45,540

Deaths

40,772

919

Maharashtra46826530552116476 Tamil Nadu2734602148154461 Andhra Pradesh1864611043541681 Karnataka151449746792804 Delhi1402321261164044 Uttar Pradesh104388605581857 West Bengal83800589621846 Telangana7095850814576 Gujarat65704485612529 Bihar6203140760349 Assam4816233429115 Rajasthan4667932832732 Haryana3779631226448 Odisha3768124483258 Madhya Pradesh3508225414912 Kerala279561629988 Jammu and Kashmir2239614856417 Punjab1901512491462 Jharkhand140705199129 Chhatisgarh10109761369 Uttarakhand8008484795 Goa7075511460 Tripura5520367528 Puducherry4147253758 Manipur301818147 Himachal Pradesh2879171013 Nagaland24056594 Arunachal Pradesh179011053 Chandigarh120671520 Meghalaya9173305 Sikkim7832971 Mizoram5022820
Nation Current Affairs 06 Aug 2020 Curfew imposed in As ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Curfew imposed in Assam's Sonitpur after clashes over Ram Mandir celebrations

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Aug 6, 2020, 4:17 pm IST
Updated Aug 6, 2020, 4:25 pm IST
The clash broke out after some local minority organisations raised objection to a bike-rally by Bajarang Dal activists in Thelamara area
Assam police on Thursday imposed curfew for an indefinite period in parts of central Assam. (Representative Image)
  Assam police on Thursday imposed curfew for an indefinite period in parts of central Assam. (Representative Image)

Guwahati: The Assam police on Thursday imposed curfew for an indefinite period in parts of central Assam’s Sonitpur district following a communal clash between two communities over a rally organised to celebrate the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The clash broke out after some local minority organisations raised objection to a bike-rally organised by Bajarang Dal activists in Thelamara area of Dhekiajuli to celebrate the foundation-laying ceremony of Ram Mandir on Wednesday.

 

Pointing out that the bikers were playing loud music, shouting slogans while heading to a Shiv temple in Bhora Singori under Thelamara police station, security sources said that local minority organisations argued that at the time of COVID-19 such rallies were banned so rallies should be stopped.

Informing that this led to arguments and clashes between two communities in which several persons were injured and some bikes were set on fire, security sources said that local police rushed to the incident site and opened fire in the air to disperse the crowd.

 

At least 14 people were injured and several vehicles damaged when two communities clashed on Wednesday night. Initial clashes were reported from Telia Gaon area near Dhekiajuli town.

Sonitpur district deputy commissioner MP Singh said, “Miscreants armed with sticks attacked a rally. The vehicle of Dhiakajuli circle inspector was damaged. The law and order situation is tense.” To control the situation, police had to resort to firing in the air and additional forces have been deployed as senior police officers are also camping in the area on Thursday.

 

Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal has directed Assam Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta to hold an enquiry into the incident. The Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) G P Singh who visited the trouble-torn area on Thursday said that all those involved in the incident would be brought to book. Appealing the people to maintain communal harmony, Singh said that none would be spared.

He said that local administration has clamped the curfew and additional companies of security forces have also been mobilised to contain the situation. He however refused to blame any particular group for the incident. “We are going to hold detailed enquiry to fix the responsibility of those responsible for the clash. All, irrespective of any caste, creed or religion would be penalised if found guilty in the enquiry,” said Singh adding that situation was tense but under control.

 

...
Tags: assam police, curfew, sonitpur district, communal clash, ram mandir, ayodhya, assam clashes, ayodhya bike rally, bajarang dal activists, dhekiajuli, ram mandir celebrations
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)


Latest From Nation

Sub merged Bethri bridge between Madikeri and Virajpet

Heavy rains in Kodagu cause massive floods and landslides

Vehicles head towards a toll plaza on a highway — DC file photo

Cancel e-pass for travellers in Tamil Nadu: DMK

Harish Poonja (file)

Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja corona positive

HD Kote downstream of Kabini dam overflows after incessant rains

IMD puts Kodagu on red alert after torrential rains lash Karnataka causing landslides



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Intense rainfall batters Mumbai, police urges citizens to stay indoors

Heavy rain lashed Mumbai city, seen in the picture low lying area of Mumbai like wadala under rain flooded water on Tuesday. (DC Photo- Rajesh Jadhav)

Gujarat: 8 dead as fire breaks out at Shrey hospital in Ahmedabad

The fire started around 3.30 am in the ICU unit of Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad. (Photo-Twitter)

J-K 'undergoing transformation' after abrogation of Article 370: S Jaishankar

Streets wear a deserted look on the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370. Habib Naqash

Telangana decides to reserve majority of new jobs for local workers

Telangana has decided to go the way of several other states such as Maharashtra, Andhra and Karnataka which have policies to hire a majority of local people in industry.

Kerala gold smuggling case: ED gets custody of key accused Swapna Suresh

File image of main accused Swapna Suresh.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham