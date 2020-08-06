135th Day Of Lockdown

Nation Current Affairs 06 Aug 2020
Nation, Current Affairs

Gujarat: 8 dead as fire breaks out at Shrey hospital in Ahmedabad

ANI
Published Aug 6, 2020, 9:35 am IST
Updated Aug 6, 2020, 9:50 am IST
Firefighters have managed to control the fire which broke out at the ICU of the hospital
The fire started around 3.30 am in the ICU unit of Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad. (Photo-Twitter)
 The fire started around 3.30 am in the ICU unit of Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad. (Photo-Twitter)

Ahmedabad: Eight people lost their live  after a massive fire broke out at Shrey hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Wednesday (August 5) night. The fire erupted at the fourth floor of the hospital located in Ahmedabad's Navrangpura area. 

It is learnt that 35 other patients were shifted to other hospitals following the fire incident at the hospital. Firefighters have managed to control the fire which broke out at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the incident and said that he was saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. 

The prime minister added that he spoke to Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and Ahmedabad Mayor Bijal Patel over the incident.

PM Modi has also announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakhs each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of the deceased. He announced that Rs 50,000 will be given to those injured due to the fire.

...
Tags: gujarat, ahmedabad, hospital fire, gujarat cm vijay rupani
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad


