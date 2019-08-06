Nation Current Affairs 06 Aug 2019 PM Modi may address ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi may address nation on August 7

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 6, 2019, 2:01 am IST
Updated Aug 6, 2019, 2:01 am IST
According to the resolution moved by Mr Shah, Article 370 ceases to be operative from Monday itself.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Terming Article 370 of the Constitution the “root cause” of terrorism and coming in the way of development in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the Valley, the Narendra Modi government on Monday took a bold and unprecedented step of revoking the contentious Article 370 — which accorded a special status to the state — and also proposed bifurcation of the state into two Union  territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The government managed to keep the numbers in its favour in the Upper House, where it is yet to secure a majority, with some non-NDA parties supporting it and the JD(U) and the TMC staging walkouts, which brought down the total strength.

 

Both the resolutions and the Reorganisation Bill will now come up in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The House also approved the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill 2019, which was part of the business list of the day.

Asserting that Jammu and Kashmir “was, is and will always remain the crown of the country”, Mr Shah claimed the move has “corrected a long overdue historic wrong”, with the BJP maintaing that the government’s move has in the “true sense led to the integration of the state” with the rest of the country. On queries on the UT status to Jammu and Kashmir, Mr Shah clarified that whenever the “situation becomes normal” and the “time is right”, the UT status will be reverted to full statehood. Also, the Prime Minister is likely to address the nation on August 7 in this regard.

With the BJP-led NDA government fulfilling one of the Sangh Parivar’s core issues, RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat and his second-in-command Bhaiyya Joshi congratulated the government for “this bold initiative which was very much necessary in the national interest, including the state of Jammu and Kashmir”.

According to the resolution moved by Mr Shah, Article 370 ceases to be operative from Monday itself. “The President, on the recommendation of Parliament, is pleased to declare as from 5th of August 2019, all clauses of the said Article 370 shall cease to be operative...”, the resolution stated. The Reorganisation Bill proposed bifurcation of the state into two Union territories — Jammu and Kashmir division and Ladakh. The Ladakh UT will have no legislature, like Chandigarh, while the J&T UT will have a legislature like Delhi and Puducherry, where key subjects like law and order will remain with the Centre.

Amid a strong buzz in the state and in political circles for over a week that the BJP was planning to fulfill the Sangh Parivar’s core agenda of abrogating Article 370, a crucial Cabinet meeting was held at the Prime Minister’s 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence here with members of the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting beforehand, before Parliament was apprised by Union home minister Amit Shah about the government’s decision. In the Rajya Sabha, Mr Shah clarified that the BJP had been seeking the abrogation of Article 370 since its earlier Jan Sangh days.

Rumours had started doing the rounds that the Modi government was planning some major step in regard to J&K, after additional troops were deployed in the state. The state administration, now under President’s Rule, had ordered curtailment of the annual Amarnath Yatra and asked pilgrims and tourists to leave the Kashmir Valley, citing terror threats, and outstation students were asked to leave the NIT campus in Srinagar and go home, and not to return till further orders.

Taking on the Opposition members, Mr Shah said while most of them opposed the move on technical grounds, including that it could be challenged in the Supreme Court, none of them specified how the article benefited the state or its people. In a meesage to the youth of J&K, particularly the Valley, Mr Shah said only few politicians and separatists had benefited from Article 370, which had only hindered development, tourism, education, job opportunities and health, and did not let democracy function. Mr Shah said the only thing that flourished because of Article 370 was terrorism.

Earlier, informing the Upper House of the government’s decision, Mr Shah also said President Ram Nath Kovind had signed the official notification abrogating Article 370, which the Congress termed as a “catastrophic step”, and said it marked a “black day” in the constitutional history of India. Two PDP members had to be physically removed from the House after they tore a copy of the Constitution after the announcement.

...
Tags: article 370, narendra modi government, jammu and kashmir, reorganisation bill
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

BJD MP Prasanna Acharya (Photo: File)

Biju Janata Dal is a friend BJP can rely on

According to the BMRCL reports, a six-car train can accommodate a maximum of 2,004 passengers, the ridership per trip averages 1,760 passengers presently.

Bengaluru: Bigger trains, longer wait times at Metro stations

Maharaja Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar flags off rally in Mysuru on Monday.

Cauvery Calling: Wadiyar flags off awareness rally

Police commissioner R.K. Meena had directed the law and order cops to increase checks for drunken driving in the city. Following the directions, the city cops fanned out and have been carrying out drunken driving checks across the city. (Representational Image)

Visakhapatnam: Drunken driving tests cops



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Women on dating app are looking for man like Siddhant Chaturvedi; here's proof

Siddhant Chaturvedi. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner raise temperature in hot pool pictures; check out

Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Not democracy but authoritarianism': Historian Ramachandra Guha on Article 370

'A straight question: what do you think of shutting down an entire state and detaining former Chief Ministers before taking a fateful decision that affects that state and its peoples? What if it was our Karnataka next and not their Kashmir now?' he said. (Photo: PTI)
 

Photos: SRK's daughter Suhana Khan's pics from college rehearsal days go viral

Suhana Khan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

After J&K and Haryana, ‘Super 30’ becomes first film to get tax-free in eight states

Super 30 still.
 

Maruti S-Presso to launch in October; Will rival the Renault Kwid

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is based on the Future S concept that was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ex-SC judge: No apparent illegality in abrogation

Supreme Court of India

BJP fulfils key ideological promise by revoking Art 370

A man celebrates the move to remove Article 370 for Jammu and Kashmir, near the India-Pakistan Wagah Border, 35km from Amritsar (Photo: AFP)

Hyderabad: Protests mark doctors’ dissent

Osmania Medical College junior doctors protest against the National Medical Commission Bill at the Osmania General Hospital on Monday. (Photo: P.Surendra)

Pakistan ‘rejects’ J&K bifurcation, vows to counter ‘illegal’ steps

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

K Chandrasekhar Rao to perform pujas at dharmapuri

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham