Nation Current Affairs 06 Aug 2019 Pakistan ‘reje ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Pakistan ‘rejects’ J&K bifurcation, vows to counter ‘illegal’ steps

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Aug 6, 2019, 1:56 am IST
Updated Aug 6, 2019, 1:56 am IST
Strong indications neighbour may petition UNSC, ICJ.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan
 Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

New Delhi: Pakistan on Monday reacted angrily and “rejected” the Indian Government’s move on bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), vowing to “exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps” amid strong indications that it could petition the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) or perhaps even the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against the move. In a strongly-worded statement, Islamabad said “no unilateral step by the Government of India can change this disputed status, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions” and that this will never be acceptable to the “people of Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistan” as it is “internationally recognised disputed territory”.

Islamabad further said, “As the party to this international dispute, Pakistan will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps”, adding that it will support Kashmiris’ “inalienable right to self-determination”.

 

According to news agency reports from Islamabad, Pakistan President Arif Alvi also summoned a joint session of the Pakistan Parliament on Tuesday following the developments. According to Pakistani media reports cited by news agencies, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday also termed India’s move to revoke Article 370 of its Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir as “illegal” and said it would “further deteriorate” relations between the nuclear-capable neighbours. The Pakistani PM reportedly made the remarks while speaking to his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad on the situation in Kashmir, according to these reports.

In a statement, the Pakistan Foreign Ministry said, “Pakistan strongly condemns and rejects the announcements made today by the Indian Government ... Jammu & Kashmir is an internationally recognised disputed territory. No unilateral step by the Government of India can change this disputed status, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. Nor will this ever be acceptable to the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistan. As the party to this international dispute, Pakistan will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps.” Islamabad added, “Pakistan reaffirms its abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause and its political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of ...Jammu and Kashmir for realisation of their inalienable right to self-determination.”

...
Tags: jammu and kashmir, article 370, kashmiri hindu, pakistan parliament, pakistan prime minister imran khan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Kashmiri students staged a silent protest outside the main gate of the the university and expressed their resentment over the abrogation of Article 370. (Representational image)

Jammu and Kashmir students worried about their homes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi may address nation on August 7

Ajit Doval

Ajit Doval to oversee creation of new Union Territories

Supreme Court of India

Ex-SC judge: No apparent illegality in abrogation



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Women on dating app are looking for man like Siddhant Chaturvedi; here's proof

Siddhant Chaturvedi. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner raise temperature in hot pool pictures; check out

Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Not democracy but authoritarianism': Historian Ramachandra Guha on Article 370

'A straight question: what do you think of shutting down an entire state and detaining former Chief Ministers before taking a fateful decision that affects that state and its peoples? What if it was our Karnataka next and not their Kashmir now?' he said. (Photo: PTI)
 

Photos: SRK's daughter Suhana Khan's pics from college rehearsal days go viral

Suhana Khan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

After J&K and Haryana, ‘Super 30’ becomes first film to get tax-free in eight states

Super 30 still.
 

Maruti S-Presso to launch in October; Will rival the Renault Kwid

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is based on the Future S concept that was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP fulfils key ideological promise by revoking Art 370

A man celebrates the move to remove Article 370 for Jammu and Kashmir, near the India-Pakistan Wagah Border, 35km from Amritsar (Photo: AFP)

Hyderabad: Protests mark doctors’ dissent

Osmania Medical College junior doctors protest against the National Medical Commission Bill at the Osmania General Hospital on Monday. (Photo: P.Surendra)

K Chandrasekhar Rao to perform pujas at dharmapuri

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: DC)

Yellampally reservoir water level reaches brim

With work such as under-tunnels, approach canals, surge pools, head regulators and reservoirs constructions under the sixth, seventh and eighth packages completed, officials are likely to start second phase Kaleshwaram works on Tuesday. (Representational image)

Congress neta meets Kishan Reddy on data

G. Kishan Reddy
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham