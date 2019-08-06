Pakistan ‘rejects’ J&K bifurcation, vows to counter ‘illegal’ steps

New Delhi: Pakistan on Monday reacted angrily and “rejected” the Indian Government’s move on bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), vowing to “exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps” amid strong indications that it could petition the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) or perhaps even the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against the move. In a strongly-worded statement, Islamabad said “no unilateral step by the Government of India can change this disputed status, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions” and that this will never be acceptable to the “people of Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistan” as it is “internationally recognised disputed territory”.

Islamabad further said, “As the party to this international dispute, Pakistan will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps”, adding that it will support Kashmiris’ “inalienable right to self-determination”.

According to news agency reports from Islamabad, Pakistan President Arif Alvi also summoned a joint session of the Pakistan Parliament on Tuesday following the developments. According to Pakistani media reports cited by news agencies, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday also termed India’s move to revoke Article 370 of its Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir as “illegal” and said it would “further deteriorate” relations between the nuclear-capable neighbours. The Pakistani PM reportedly made the remarks while speaking to his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad on the situation in Kashmir, according to these reports.

In a statement, the Pakistan Foreign Ministry said, “Pakistan strongly condemns and rejects the announcements made today by the Indian Government ... Jammu & Kashmir is an internationally recognised disputed territory. No unilateral step by the Government of India can change this disputed status, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. Nor will this ever be acceptable to the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistan. As the party to this international dispute, Pakistan will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps.” Islamabad added, “Pakistan reaffirms its abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause and its political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of ...Jammu and Kashmir for realisation of their inalienable right to self-determination.”