J&K an integral part of India: Amit Shah in LS as Oppn questions bifurcation

New Delhi: A day after the Rajya Sabha approved a resolution abrogating Article 370 for Jammu and Kashmir and a bill to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories, the Lok Sabha will vote on the J&K Reorganisation Bill on Tuesday.

Here are LIVE updates:

12:12 pm: BJP MP from Jammu, Jugal Kishore Sharma said that former Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru forced Article 370 on India:

“What has Article 370 gives us? Jawaharlal Nehru forced Article 370 on India,” Sharma said.

12: 06 pm: Manish Tewari further attacked the government and said: “Jammu and Kashmir has a different Constitution all together. You have bifurcated the state, but did you consider what will happen to that Constitution. Will you introduce someone who will divide the Constitution too. You have not studied the various clauses of the Constitution. It has happened for the first time in the history, that a state with ‘special status’ has been converted into UT in just the blink of an eye.”

“Things lie in grey area as well, they cannot always be measured in black or white,” Tewari adds.

12:01 pm: Manish Tewari called the bill "undemocratic'' and cited the example of Andhra Pradesh, during whose bifurcation, consent of people in power was sought.

“According to the Section 3 of the Constitution, consultation with assembly should be done before changing boundaries of any state,” Tewari said.

11:47 am: Congress leader the Manish Tewari accussed the Union Government of violating the law and changing the state in just a night.

“You have wrongly interpretated the constitution. You cannot change things overnight and expect the world to support it,” Tewari said.

11:43 am: Explaining the bifurcation decision, Amit Shah said: "There has been long-standing demand for UT status for Ladakh. We have fulfilled it now".

11:39 am: Home Minister Amit Shah affirmed that the decision lies under the legal boundaries of the constitution.

Amit Shah said: “According to Presidential order, all the Centre’s laws will apply to Jammu and Kashmir. There is a resolution in place, according to which, Article 370 (3), Article 370 can be scrapped."

11:23 am: Replying to Chowdhury’s statement, Shah said, “Jammu & Kashmir is an integral part of Union of India. Kashmir ki seema mein PoK bhi aata hai...Jaan de denge iske liye!” He said that the Parliament has the right to make laws on Jammu & Kashmir.

11:20 am: Chowdhury said a few days ago S Jaishankar told Mike Pompeo that Kashmir is a bilateral matter, so don't interfere in it. “Can Jammu and Kashmir still be an internal matter? We want to know. Entire Congress party wants to be enlightened by you,” he asked.

11:12 am: Addressing Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “I don't think you are thinking about PoK, you violated all rules and converted a state into a Union Territory overnight.”

“You say that it is an internal matter. But it is being monitored since 1948 by the UN, is that an internal matter? We signed Shimla Agreement & Lahore Declaration, what that an internal matter or bilateral?” he added.

11:10 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah moves the resolution to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, in Lok Sabha.