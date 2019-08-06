Jammu and Kashmir students worried about their homes

Kashmiri students staged a silent protest outside the main gate of the the university and expressed their resentment over the abrogation of Article 370. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Students from Jammu and Kashmir who are staying in Hyderabad are worried about the situation in their home state as they are not able to contact their family members.

Some Kashmiri students studying at the Moulana Azad National Urdu University said the internet service was stopped earlier and telephone services from Sunday evening.

Kashmiri students staged a silent protest outside the main gate of the the university and expressed their resentment over the abrogation of Article 370. Mr Ataullah Niyazi, former president of the Manuu students union, said abrogating Article 370 had despoiled the special status of J&K. “It proves that our ancestors’ decision to accept the treaty of accession with India was wrong.” Articles 370 and 35A were “a gesture of protecting the unique identity of the region,” he said.

Mr Ilyas Ahmed, a native of Poonch, said, “Article 370 is attached to our hearts and with India.” If removing Article 370 would bring prosperity and development to the state as argued by Home Minister Amit Shah, why were the people of the state against it its revocation, he asked.

Mr Najam Ashraf of Kupwara said the Centre had grabbed J&K’s rights.