Nation Current Affairs 06 Aug 2019 Huge crack in road d ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Huge crack in road due to widespread showers in Karnataka

ANI
Published Aug 6, 2019, 2:01 pm IST
Updated Aug 6, 2019, 2:01 pm IST
Scores of vehicles are stranded on the road between Ankola-Yellapur on National Highway 52 due to heavy rainfall in the state.
Traffic on the state highway connecting Mangalore to neighbouring states came to a halt on Tuesday after a huge crack developed in the road, due to incessant rains. (Photo: ANI)
 Traffic on the state highway connecting Mangalore to neighbouring states came to a halt on Tuesday after a huge crack developed in the road, due to incessant rains. (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka: Traffic on the state highway connecting Mangalore to neighbouring states came to a halt on Tuesday after a huge crack developed in the road, due to incessant rains.

"Mangalore division services of Pune, Hyderabad and Hubli route stands disrupted. Now, the services are operating via Sirsi," said Public Relation Officer (PRO) Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation.

 

Scores of vehicles are stranded on the road between Ankola-Yellapur on National Highway 52 due to heavy rainfall in the state.

Pune-Banglore highway was also completely closed for traffic movement from Kolhapur, due to waterlogging on the highway following rains, last night.

There is a flood-like situation in northern parts of Karnataka due to Maharashtra releasing huge volumes of water from its reservoirs after heavy rainfall in the state.

The situation may further worsen as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its weather forecast, predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls likely at isolated places in parts of Karnataka over five days.

Strong winds with speed reaching up to 50 kmph have also been predicted by the IMD.

Yesterday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in north Karnataka to take stock of the situation.

...
Tags: karnataka, rainfall, traffic
Location: India, Karnataka, Mangaluru


Latest From Nation

Curfew-like restrictions remained in force in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir for the second successive day on Tuesday. (Photo: Representational)

Army commander chairs core group meeting in Srinagar; assures high level readiness

'You as a Speaker should protect the members. You should be neutral,' Maran said in the lower house of the Parliament. (Photo: ANI)

Where is Farooq Abdullah? DMK's Dayanidhi Maran asks Lok Sabha Speaker

'National integration isn't furthered by unilaterally tearing apart J&K, imprisoning elected representatives and violating our Constitution. This nation is made by its people, not plots of land,' Gandhi tweeted. (Photo: File)

National integration can't be achieved by unilaterally tearing apart J&K: Rahul

Gautam Gambhir took a dig at former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, saying the unprovoked aggression and crimes against humanity happening in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) will be sorted. (Photo: PTI)

Don’t worry, will sort it out son: Gambhir reminds Afridi about 'aggression' in PoK



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

English? Non merci: France's minister urges citizens to cut down on English use

Officials at Riester’s culture ministry could not be immediately reached for further comment on the matter. (Photo: Twitter)
 

10 things you should know before withdrawing cash using credit cards

Most people miss the due date of credit card payment; always make sure to pay the full amount within the due date. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

'My husband works with Donald Trump’s company': reveals Rakhi Sawant

Donald Trump and Rakhi Sawant. (Photo: ANI/Instagram)
 

Apple is planning something huge behind the scenes

Apple has some special projects lined up for the future. (Photo: Apple's R&D centre in Japan)
 

As government revokes Article 370, Indians rush to look for property in Kashmir

While some were sarcastic buyers, some were genuine too. (Photo: Twitter)
 

2019 set to be warmest year ever

Wildfires unprecedented in scope and intensity burned in Siberia and Alaska, releasing more than 100 million tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Army commander chairs core group meeting in Srinagar; assures high level readiness

Curfew-like restrictions remained in force in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir for the second successive day on Tuesday. (Photo: Representational)

Where is Farooq Abdullah? DMK's Dayanidhi Maran asks Lok Sabha Speaker

'You as a Speaker should protect the members. You should be neutral,' Maran said in the lower house of the Parliament. (Photo: ANI)

National integration can't be achieved by unilaterally tearing apart J&K: Rahul

'National integration isn't furthered by unilaterally tearing apart J&K, imprisoning elected representatives and violating our Constitution. This nation is made by its people, not plots of land,' Gandhi tweeted. (Photo: File)

CWC meeting expected today over Kashmir issue

The timing has not been conveyed to the members, however, sources said if the proceedings of the Parliament extend to late evening then the meeting can be postponed to tomorrow, sources added. (Photo: File)

Unnao rape survivor's lawyer airlifted to Delhi

The victim and her lawyer suffered critical injuries on July 28 when the car, in which they and two others were travelling, was hit by a truck in Raebareli. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham