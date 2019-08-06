Nation Current Affairs 06 Aug 2019 CWC meeting expected ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CWC meeting expected today over Kashmir issue

ANI
Published Aug 6, 2019, 12:52 pm IST
Updated Aug 6, 2019, 12:52 pm IST
CWC members were informed late in the night about the meeting, according to sources.
The timing has not been conveyed to the members, however, sources said if the proceedings of the Parliament extend to late evening then the meeting can be postponed to tomorrow, sources added.
 The timing has not been conveyed to the members, however, sources said if the proceedings of the Parliament extend to late evening then the meeting can be postponed to tomorrow, sources added. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A meeting of Congress Working Committee (CWC) over the Jammu and Kashmir issue is scheduled to be held later here on Tuesday.

The party has called a CWC meeting at its party headquarters to discuss the Jammu and Kashmir issue. CWC members were informed late in the night about the meeting, according to sources.

 

The timing has not been conveyed to the members, however, sources said if the proceedings of the Parliament extend to late evening then the meeting can be postponed to tomorrow, sources added.

There is a difference of opinion in the party on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. Many leaders are of the opinion that the party should not go against the sentiment of people, while other leaders are of the view that the party should not change its stance, which was also an election promise during the Lok Sabha elections, sources said.

A resolution removing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 was approved by the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019, which strips Jammu and Kashmir's status of a state and converts it into a Union Territory with legislature and carving out Ladakh region as a UT without legislature, was passed in a division pressed by the opposition with 125 votes in favour and 61 against, and an NCP member abstained.

The Upper House also passed Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill 2019 to provide ten per cent reservation to the economically backward sections in Jammu and Kashmir.

...
Tags: article 370, jammu and kashmir, congress
Location: India, Delhi


