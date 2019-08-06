Nation Current Affairs 06 Aug 2019 As heavy rain hits K ...
Nation, Current Affairs

As heavy rain hits Kerala, red alert issued in 3 districts

PTI
Published Aug 6, 2019, 8:27 am IST
Updated Aug 6, 2019, 8:27 am IST
'These districts are likely to get extremely heavy rainfall of over 240 mm in 24 hours and may experience landslides,' an IMD release said.
Thiruvananthapuram: As heavy rains pounded several parts of Kerala, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a Red Alert in Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts on August 8.

"These districts are likely to get extremely heavy rainfall of over 240 mm in 24 hours and may experience landslides," an IMD release said.

 

A woman died in Malappuram District when a tree uprooted and fell over her house, the District Management Authority told PTI.

Many places in Malappuram District are under water with some villages being isolated.

Heavy crop damage was also reported from various parts of the district.

The Makkootam ghat road in Kannur was also damaged in the heavy rains.

"The traffic on the Makkootam ghat road has been diverted and the vehicles will have to take the Manathavadi road," a revenue official said.

Palakkad District also received heavy rains.

The IMD also declared an Orange alert in various districts from August 6 to 9, includingin Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kasargod, Alapuzha, Idukki, Ernakkulam, Kannur and Thrissur districts.

Tags: imd, monsoon, red alert, kerala rains, kerala monsoon
Location: India, Kerala


