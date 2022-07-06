Women to make up 20% of Naval Agniveer force

A file photo of Indian Navy soldiers march during rehearsal for the Republic Day parade, on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Indian Navy intends to recurit women for 20 per cent vacancies in the first batch of the Agniveers.

The women sailors recurited under new four-year term Agnipath scheme will be sent to different parts and branches of the Navy. In the current financial year, the Indian Navy will be hiring 3,000 sailors, including both men and women, under the Agnipath scheme.

The Indian Navy had started the online registration process on July 1.

Some 10,000 women have reportedly registered for the Agnipath scheme for the Indian Navy till Monday. The application window will be open from July 15 to July 30. The exams and physical tests will be held in October.

In four years, the Indian Navy will hire 12,500 sailors under Agnipath. Agniveers would form a distinct rank in the Armed Forces, which is different from any other existing ranks.

The Indian Navy is also preparing a report on the demonstration given by Dassault Aviation for Rafale-M and Boeing’s F-A 18 Super Hornet at the shore-based test facility in Goa. The Navy is looking to buy some 26 fighter jets for aircraft carrier.