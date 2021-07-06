Nation Current Affairs 06 Jul 2021 TN CM opposes amendm ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TN CM opposes amendment to Cinematograph Act, demands its withdrawal

PTI
Published Jul 6, 2021, 3:30 pm IST
Updated Jul 6, 2021, 3:30 pm IST
A vibrant democracy must provide adequate space for creative thinking and artistic freedom, he added
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. (PTI Photo)
 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. (PTI Photo)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday opposed the Draft Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2021, saying the proposed "amendment itself is against the spirit of promoting rightful thinking in civil society," and demanded for its withdrawal.

Curbing the creative thinking of the film fraternity and imposing conditions on them on how films are to be made are "totally unjustified," he said in a letter to Union Minister of Information Technology, Ravishankar Prasad.

 

Stalin took up the matter with Prasad a day after a delegation of the state's film industry representatives, including from the Tamil Film Producers' Council, called on him and urged to flag the matter with the Centre.

"The draft bill has given rise to serious apprehensions not only in the minds of the film fraternity and film industry but also among all well-meaning sections of the society that cherish freedom of expression," Stalin said.

A vibrant democracy must provide adequate space for creative thinking and artistic freedom, he added. However, the proposed amendment to the Cinematograph Act seeks to restrict it by restoring the revisionary powers of the union government that was struck down by the Supreme Court two decades ago, he said.

 

"I wish to reiterate that the draft amendment restoring the 'revisional power' to the Centre after it is certified by the CBFC is a misuse of 'reasonable restriction' clause under Article 19(2) of the Constitution of India."

"...and this draft amendment itself is against the spirit of promoting rightful thinking in sivil society," Stalin said.

There were certain provisions which have practical difficulties in implementation like the age-wise grouping of the certification under three categories.

Stalin pointed out that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) accords certification to movies if they meet all the criteria mentioned in section 5(a) of Act.

 

The Act also provides for rejection of certification for a film on certain prescribed valid grounds. Moreover, adequate provisions for exercising control over the film making is available in the form of guidelines.

"Given all these, it is considered as excessive to add more laws and acts to throttle the freedom of a creative form in the 21st century," Stalin said.

Following the prescribed guidelines and procedures, if a film is certified for public viewing by the CBFC, it fall within the domain of the state governments first and hence, it must be left to them as Law and order is a state subject, he argued.

 

"But now, the Union Government, by the proposed Act tries to go against the spirit of cooperative federalism and transgress the powers of the state governments and its own Central Board of Film Certification," he said.

"Considering the above points and genuine concerns raised by the film fraternity and various sections of the society across India, I urge you to withdraw the proposed amendment to Cinematograph Act 1952 and also allow for functional autonomy of the CBFC, so that we remain as a progressive nation where creative thinking, that includes art, culture and film making, blossom without fear or favour," Stalin urged.

 

...
Tags: dmk president m k stalin, ravishankar prasad, cinematograph (amendment) bill 2021
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Ahead of the May 2018 assembly polls, Siddaramaiah had said it would

Will contest next assembly polls from Badami: Siddaramaiah

The minister further said Tamil Nadu has adequate stock of Amphotericin-B and Posaconazole tablets, the drugs used to treat black fungus infection - a notified fungal disease which is affecting the people across the country. (Photo: PTI/File)

Over 3,000 affected by Black Fungus, 122 fatalities in TN: Minister

As per the official figures, the TPR is recorded high in Thrissur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. (PTI Photo)

COVID: Kerala govt to maximise testing in 6 districts where TPR is high

According to police, the accident took place when Kudleppa Boli was returning home on his bike on Monday evening. (Representational Image: PTI)

Farmer dies after being run over by car of Karnataka Dy CM's son



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ensure people in mental health homes tested for COVID-19, vaccinated: SC to Centre

The top court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Gaurav Bansal. (Photo: PTI)

Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot appointed Karnataka Governor

Gehlot is the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment. (Photo: PTI)

India records lowest daily rise in number of Covid cases in 111 days

A woman breaks down as she prays before the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19 in Gauhati. (Photo: AP)

Narada case: Calcutta HC allows affidavits of Mamata Banerjee, Moloy Ghatak

A five-judge Bench of the Calcutta High Court was hearing the Narada case. (Photo: Facebook)

Gupkar Alliance demands restoration of statehood before J&K assembly polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an all-party meeting with various political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, in Delhi, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham