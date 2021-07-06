Nation Current Affairs 06 Jul 2021 Over 3,000 affected ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Over 3,000 affected by Black Fungus, 122 fatalities in TN: Minister

PTI
Published Jul 6, 2021, 4:51 pm IST
Updated Jul 6, 2021, 4:51 pm IST
About 3,300 persons in Tamil Nadu have been affected due to black fungus and 122 have died due to the fungal infection, he said
The minister further said Tamil Nadu has adequate stock of Amphotericin-B and Posaconazole tablets, the drugs used to treat black fungus infection - a notified fungal disease which is affecting the people across the country. (Photo: PTI/File)
 The minister further said Tamil Nadu has adequate stock of Amphotericin-B and Posaconazole tablets, the drugs used to treat black fungus infection - a notified fungal disease which is affecting the people across the country. (Photo: PTI/File)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu has reported 3,300 black fungus cases and 122 related deaths so far, state minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said on Tuesday and appealed to the people to seek medical advice on time for early treatment.

Owing to the increase in the cases across the state, the government has established special wards to treat those infected with black fungus, also known as Mucormycosis, at the government medical college hospitals and district headquarters hospitals.

 

"About 3,300 persons in Tamil Nadu have been affected due to black fungus and 122 have died due to the fungal infection," he said.

The drugs required to treat the patients in private hospitals would be provided directly to them, like in the case of supply of the anti-viral drug Remdesivir, he added.

"We have established special wards with a total bed strength of 7,000 including 500 each in Chennai and Madurai. I appeal to the people to seek medical advice in the initial stage and get treated early," Subramanian said.

 

He was addressing reporters here after attending a slew of programmes including dedicating oxygen concentrators to government hospital and a covid vaccination camp for journalists.

The minister further said Tamil Nadu has adequate stock of Amphotericin-B and Posaconazole tablets, the drugs used to treat black fungus infection - a notified fungal disease which is affecting the people across the country.

"Yes, the disease affects the eyes in the initial stages and then the brain leading to deaths," he said when his attention was drawn to the issue of 30 persons losing their vision due to Mucormycosis.

 

About 330 persons have been treated and discharged, so far, he said.

The minister, who is slated to visit New Delhi along with Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan to meet union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on July 9 and seek enhanced vaccine allocation to Tamil Nadu, said he would also raise the issue of expediting the AIIMS project in the state.

Tamil Nadu had received 1,57,76,860 doses of covid vaccine so far and of them 1,57,41,118 doses have been used till Monday to inoculate the beneficiaries.

Unlike other states in India which offer incentives to the people to get vaccinated or countries like Pakistan which "threaten sacking people from their jobs," if not inoculated, Tamil Nadu has been carrying out the drive with much ease because of the massive awareness created by the government led by chief minister M K Stalin, Subramanian said.

 

So, people voluntarily attend the vaccination camps to get the covid vaccine, he said and attributed the overwhelming response from citizens as the reason for the vaccine shortage.

...
Tags: black fungus, covid-19, mucormycosis, amphotericin-b
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Related Stories

Over 230 Black Fungus deaths in AP: Health Department data

Latest From Nation

Ahead of the May 2018 assembly polls, Siddaramaiah had said it would

Will contest next assembly polls from Badami: Siddaramaiah

As per the official figures, the TPR is recorded high in Thrissur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. (PTI Photo)

COVID: Kerala govt to maximise testing in 6 districts where TPR is high

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. (PTI Photo)

TN CM opposes amendment to Cinematograph Act, demands its withdrawal

According to police, the accident took place when Kudleppa Boli was returning home on his bike on Monday evening. (Representational Image: PTI)

Farmer dies after being run over by car of Karnataka Dy CM's son



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ensure people in mental health homes tested for COVID-19, vaccinated: SC to Centre

The top court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Gaurav Bansal. (Photo: PTI)

Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot appointed Karnataka Governor

Gehlot is the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment. (Photo: PTI)

India records lowest daily rise in number of Covid cases in 111 days

A woman breaks down as she prays before the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19 in Gauhati. (Photo: AP)

Narada case: Calcutta HC allows affidavits of Mamata Banerjee, Moloy Ghatak

A five-judge Bench of the Calcutta High Court was hearing the Narada case. (Photo: Facebook)

Gupkar Alliance demands restoration of statehood before J&K assembly polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an all-party meeting with various political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, in Delhi, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham