Karnataka govt hospitals in 114 most backward taluks to get oxygen concentrators

ANI
Published Jul 6, 2021, 9:27 am IST
Updated Jul 6, 2021, 9:27 am IST
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa launched the GiveIndia foundation's drive of distributing oxygen concentrators to the government hospitals
 BS Yediyurappa launchign the drive. (Photo: Twitter/@CMofKarnataka)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday said that government hospitals located in 114 most backward taluks in the state will be given 791 oxygen concentrators.

While launching the GiveIndia foundation's drive of distributing oxygen concentrators to the government hospitals located in 114 most backward taluks of the state, the Chief Minister said, "As a part of the preparation to face the possible third wave of the pandemic, 114 most backward taluks will be given 791 oxygen concentrators, comprising of 556 of each 10 liters capacity and 226 of each 5 liters capacity."

 

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister and State COVID task force head, Dr C N Ashwatha Narayana, said, "Through the 'Akanksha' CSR portal which was launched on June 26, 2021, various medical equipment worth Rs 229 crores required for the health department has been provided and 136 donators have registered through this portal and stated so far targets in 21 segments have been achieved and 71 are in progress and details can be viewed in www.akanksha.karnataka.gov.in."

Expressing his gratitude for the gesture of the foundation in joining hands with the government's battle against the pandemic, Narayana told, so far the foundation has donated oxygen concentrators worth Rs 47 crores.

 

