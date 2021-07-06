Nation Current Affairs 06 Jul 2021 India records lowest ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India records lowest daily rise in number of Covid cases in 111 days

PTI
Published Jul 6, 2021, 10:16 am IST
Updated Jul 6, 2021, 10:16 am IST
The death toll climbed to 4,03,281 with 553 daily fatalities, the lowest in around 91 days
A woman breaks down as she prays before the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19 in Gauhati. (Photo: AP)
 A woman breaks down as she prays before the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19 in Gauhati. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India saw a single day rise of 34,703 coronavirus infections, the lowest in 111 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,06,19,932, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 4,03,281 with 553 daily fatalities, the lowest in around 91 days.

 

The active cases have further declined to 4,64,357, the lowest in 101 days, and comprise 1.52 per cent of the total infections.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.17 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A net decline of 17,714 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 16,47,424 tests were conducted on Monday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 42,14,24,881, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.11 per cent .

 

It has been less than three per cent for 15 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.40 per cent, according to the ministry.

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 54th consecutive day.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,97,52,294, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.32 per cent, the data stated. Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 35.75 crore under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

 

...
Tags: india covid 19, india covid cases, india covid crisis, india covid deaths, india covid vaccination drive
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 06 July 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

He was found lying with bullet injuries, a defence spokesman said. (Representational image)

Sailor found dead at naval base in Kochi

A visual from the meeting of the Karnataka Biodiversity Board. (Photo: Twitter/@BBMPCOMM)

Bengaluru's rare biotic ecosystems to be declared as heritage sites

BS Yediyurappa launchign the drive. (Photo: Twitter/@CMofKarnataka)

Karnataka govt hospitals in 114 most backward taluks to get oxygen concentrators

Telangana High Court. (PTI)

Telangana High court judge accuses TS of 'bench hunting'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

COVID death data: Kerala to clear backlog, names of deceased to be published

Kerala reported 135 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 13,640. (Photo: PTI)

Gupkar Alliance demands restoration of statehood before J&K assembly polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an all-party meeting with various political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, in Delhi, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (PTI)

'Not much data on Delta plus to suggest it's more infectious, causes more deaths'

All India Institute of Medical Sciences director Dr Randeep Guleria (ANI)

Centre sanctions funds from PM Cares for new vaccine-testing lab in Hyderabad

The laboratory in Hyderabad is expected to commence operations in the next one month, he said. (PTI Photo)

Narada case: Calcutta HC allows affidavits of Mamata Banerjee, Moloy Ghatak

A five-judge Bench of the Calcutta High Court was hearing the Narada case. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham