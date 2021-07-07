HC chides Hyderabad Public School for stopping online classes

The court was dealing with an appeal filed by the Active Parents Forum of HPS against an order of a single judge bench issued on March 19, 2021. (PTI)

Hyderabad: A division bench of the Telangana High Court has criticised the management of Hyderabad Public School for “behaving like a corporate entity” even though it is a non-profit society promoting premier education.

Wondering how online classes could be stopped for the students on the ground they did not pay the fee, the bench asked the school management to continue the online education to all.

The bench directed the management to submit details of the fee structure of HPS and submit the data as to how much was paid by students and how much were due

The management told the court that it had already reduced `10,000 from the annual fees for the current academic year. Also, a 100 per cent fee waiver was given to students who have lost a parent or an earning parent due to Covid-19.

The court asked the school to follow the stipulated rules of the government and guidelines of the Supreme Court in collecting the fee from students.

