Nation Current Affairs 06 Jul 2021 HC chides Hyderabad ...
Nation, Current Affairs

HC chides Hyderabad Public School for stopping online classes

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 7, 2021, 2:20 am IST
Updated Jul 7, 2021, 7:30 am IST
High Court asked the school management to continue the online education to all students, irrespective of who paid the fee
The court was dealing with an appeal filed by the Active Parents Forum of HPS against an order of a single judge bench issued on March 19, 2021. (PTI)
 The court was dealing with an appeal filed by the Active Parents Forum of HPS against an order of a single judge bench issued on March 19, 2021. (PTI)

Hyderabad: A division bench of the Telangana High Court has criticised the management of Hyderabad Public School for “behaving like a corporate entity” even though it is a non-profit society promoting premier education.

Wondering how online classes could be stopped for the students on the ground they did not pay the fee, the bench asked the school management to continue the online education to all.

 

The bench directed the management to submit details of the fee structure of HPS and submit the data as to how much was paid by students and how much were due

The management told the court that it had already reduced `10,000 from the annual fees for the current academic year. Also, a 100 per cent  fee waiver was given to students who have lost a parent or an earning parent due to Covid-19.

The court asked the school to follow the stipulated rules of the government and guidelines of the Supreme Court in collecting the fee from students.

 

The court was dealing with an appeal filed by the Active Parents Forum of HPS against an order of a single judge bench issued on March 19, 2021.

...
Tags: telangana high court
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Kashmiri nomads listen to Dr. Sayeed Idrees during a COVID-19 vaccination drive in Tosamaidan, southwest of Srinagar. (Photo: AP)

India logs 43,733 new cases of Covid, 930 fatalities push death toll to over 4 lakh

File photo of a deserted street in Kochi amid coronavirus lockdown (Photo: PTI)

Kerala to extend TPR-based restrictions, relaxation in places with low COVID rate

Jagan said he would visit the village and ward secretariats twice a week. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan to speed up vaccination to beat COVID third wave

anvir and the Pakistan national were arrested by the Saudi Arabia police and released after one and a half years in prison. (Photo: Representational)

Man arrested in Bodhan on terror charges



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Modi listed in RSF’s 'Predators of Press Freedom' along with Imran Khan, Kim Jong-unn

RSF’s entry regarding Modi lists that his “close ties with billionaire businessmen who own vast media empires” has aided in spreading his nationalist-populist ideologies through continued coverage of his “extremely divisive and derogatory” speeches. (PTI)

India records 43,071 new Covid cases, 955 deaths

Relatives perform final rituals before the cremation of a COVID-19 victim in Gauhati. (Photo: AP)

Sailor found dead at naval base in Kochi

He was found lying with bullet injuries, a defence spokesman said. (Representational image)

SC directs Centre to frame guidelines to pay ex-gratia to kin of COVID victims

A three-judge bench directed NDMA to ascertain within six weeks whether the ex-gratia amount can be paid to the family members of the victims. (Photo: PTI/File)

India records lowest daily rise in number of Covid cases in 111 days

A woman breaks down as she prays before the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19 in Gauhati. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham