Nation Current Affairs 06 Jul 2021 Germany lifts travel ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Germany lifts travel ban on passengers from India, 4 other countries

ANI
Published Jul 6, 2021, 10:56 am IST
Updated Jul 6, 2021, 10:56 am IST
India was classified as a virus variant area at the end of April, followed by Nepal and the UK in May
People who have had either both vaccination doses, or who can demonstrate they have recovered from COVID, will not need to isolate on their return or arrival. (Representational Photo: AFP)
 People who have had either both vaccination doses, or who can demonstrate they have recovered from COVID, will not need to isolate on their return or arrival. (Representational Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Germany is lifting a ban on most travellers from five countries hit by 'Delta' variant of COVID-19, including India and the UK from Wednesday, said German envoy Walter J Lindner.

"From tomorrow, Germany is removing the entry ban and easing travel rules for five countries where Delta variant is widespread, including India," tweeted German ambassador to India, Walter J Lindner on Tuesday.

 

German public health agency the Robert Koch Institute on Monday said India, Nepal, Russia, Portugal and the UK, currently listed as so-called virus variant countries, would be reclassified from Wednesday as "high-incidence areas".

The change means simpler requirements for people visiting those countries. People who have had either both vaccination doses, or who can demonstrate they have recovered from COVID, will not need to isolate on their return or arrival.

India was classified as a virus variant area at the end of April, followed by Nepal and the UK in May. The EU country Portugal, as well as Russia, were added to the list on June 29.

 

Germany banned entry for travellers from India due to an upsurge in the number of coronavirus cases.

...
Tags: indian passengers, travel ban, covid delta variant, portugal, germany lifts ban, walter j lindner
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The top court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Gaurav Bansal. (Photo: PTI)

Ensure people in mental health homes tested for COVID-19, vaccinated: SC to Centre

Gehlot is the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment. (Photo: PTI)

Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot appointed Karnataka Governor

Kerala High Court. (PTI)

Kerala HC seeks Centre's response on woman's plea for help to son in UAE jail

Customers will not be allowed to crowd outside a vend or the pavement and buy through the counter. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Delhi govt's new excise policy allows bars to operate till 3 am



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India records lowest daily rise in number of Covid cases in 111 days

A woman breaks down as she prays before the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19 in Gauhati. (Photo: AP)

Narada case: Calcutta HC allows affidavits of Mamata Banerjee, Moloy Ghatak

A five-judge Bench of the Calcutta High Court was hearing the Narada case. (Photo: Facebook)

Sailor found dead at naval base in Kochi

He was found lying with bullet injuries, a defence spokesman said. (Representational image)

India records 39,796 new Covid cases, 723 deaths

A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad. (Photo: PTI)

Dhami takes oath as some BJP leaders sulking in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand new Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (L) gestures to BJP MLA Satpal Maharaj (R) after taking oath during a swearing-in ceremony in Dehradun, Sunday, July 4, 2021. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham