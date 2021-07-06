Nation Current Affairs 06 Jul 2021 Farmer dies after be ...
Farmer dies after being run over by car of Karnataka Dy CM's son

PTI
Published Jul 6, 2021, 3:17 pm IST
Updated Jul 6, 2021, 3:17 pm IST
Though Chidanand admitted that the car which was involved in the accident belonged to him, he denied the charge that he was driving it
According to police, the accident took place when Kudleppa Boli was returning home on his bike on Monday evening. (Representational Image: PTI)
Bagalkote: A 56-year-old man died after being allegedly run over by a car owned by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi's son, at Hungund in the district. The victim's kin have alleged that Chidanand Savadi was behind the wheels and he even asked the locals to delete videos recorded at the site, from their mobile phones or face consequences, a charge denied by the latter.

According to police, the accident took place when Kudleppa Boli was returning home on his bike on Monday evening. The farmer was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

 

A case has been registered against the driver of the car, who was present on the spot, based on a complaint from the victim's relative. ".. we have seized the car and taken the driver in our custody," District Superintendent of Police Lokesh Jagalasar told PTI.

The SP said investigation is on into the matter. Meanwhile, Mangalappa, son-in-law of the victim, alleged that Chidanand was driving the car.

He accused Savadi's son of not taking his injured father-in-law to the hospital on time. "My uncle sustained injuries in his head and back. He was lying there. They should have made some arrangements on finding his lying there, but they did nothing," he told the media here.

 

Though Chidanand admitted that the car which was involved in the accident belonged to him, he denied the charge that he was driving it.

Laxman Savadi too rejected the allegations and said, "My son stopped driving 10 years ago, and Hanumanth (driver) was driving the vehicle."

Chidanand claimed that he along with his friends had gone to Anjanadri hill for 'Darshan' and were on the way to Athani.

Chidanand told reporters that he was in his friend's car while Hanumanth (driver) was driving his car when a biker suddenly appeared in front of the vehicle and the driver lost control of it and hit him.

 

He said his driver later informed him about the incident, following which he (Chidanand) made arrangements to admit the injured to the hospital and informed the police.

"By the time I returned, there were no one on the spot. I went to the hospital to meet the victim, when I got the information that he has succumbed to injuries. I also tried to meet his family members but could not. I pray to God to give strength to the kin to bear the loss," he said.

"I will meet them after the final rites are performed. I will extend every possible help to them," he added.

 

Tags: car accident, karnataka deputy chief minister, laxman savadi, karnataka dy cm
Location: India, Karnataka


