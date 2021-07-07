Nation Current Affairs 06 Jul 2021 Drones make police s ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Drones make police spend sleepless nights at Srisailam

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 7, 2021, 3:42 am IST
Updated Jul 7, 2021, 6:57 am IST
While they had been first spotted on July 1, drones have reportedly sighted again 4–5 times subsequently, though during night times
Police suspect reports of drones being seen flying night after night are an exaggeration. Representational Image (AFP)
 Police suspect reports of drones being seen flying night after night are an exaggeration. Representational Image (AFP)

Kurnool: Kurnool police are literally star gazing during night times at Srisailam since July 1 when people reportedly saw some drone over Sri Bramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy and the nearby Nallamala forests.

They are yet clueless as to who is flying the drones. While they had been first spotted on July 1, drones have reportedly sighted again 4–5 times subsequently, though during night times. It is said flickering objects with infrared cameras have been making rounds of the sky over temple shikhara, Mallamma Kanneeru, Uttara Park, Viswamitra Matham, the reservoir and outer ring road.

 

Though the sightings commenced on July 1, temple executive officer K. S. Rama Rao lodged a complaint with police on July 4. Following this, Srisailam police, led by circle inspector P. V. Ramana have started search operations to trace the drones as well as those flying them. Police teams have interrogated local videographers who use drones for event photography. But they are not using the drones currently.

Atamakur DSP Y. Shruti under, whose jurisdiction important assets like Srisailam dam, power house, and Srisailam temple fall, is having to contend with drones even as tensions are escalating between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments over Krishna waters at Srisailam.

 

District superintendent of police K. Fakeerappa, along with Atmakur DSP, visited the Srisailam temple and personally observed the skies from Monday night till Tuesday morning. Police suspect reports of drones being seen flying night after night are an exaggeration.

Meanwhile, BJP MP T. G. Venkatesh has called upon leaders of Rayalaseema to unit for protecting the legitimate share of Krishna waters. He said forgetting sacrifices made by Rayalaseema farmers, who lost 45,000 acres of fertile land due to submergence under Srisailam, Telangana government is now bringing new theories that Srisailam waters are only for power generation.

 

Speaking to media, the MP suspected that TS Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has upped the ante over Srisailam waters only to win the Huzurbad by-election. He reminded that Brijesh Kumar tribunal on Krishna waters had clearly allocated 512.4 tmc of water to AP and 298.96 tmc to Telanagana on June 19, 2015. “That agreement was signed by KCR himself,” he recalled.

...
Tags: srisailam drones
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kurnool


Horoscope 07 July 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

anvir and the Pakistan national were arrested by the Saudi Arabia police and released after one and a half years in prison. (Photo: Representational)

Man arrested in Bodhan on terror charges

A road at Gachibowli is inundated as rain lashes Hyderabad on Tuesday after a dry spell for a week. (R. Pavan/DC)

Monsoon returns to Hyderabad after a short dry spell

Sanjay challenged KCR to come for discussion over his statements on Krishna basin projects. (Photo: DC image/SSR)

Water dispute a ‘secret pact’ between KCR, Jagan: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

The doctors expressed confidence that the state government may keep GO 64 in abeyance or cancel. (Representational image/DC)

Andhra Pradesh govt docs seek cancellation of GO 64



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Modi listed in RSF’s 'Predators of Press Freedom' along with Imran Khan, Kim Jong-unn

RSF’s entry regarding Modi lists that his “close ties with billionaire businessmen who own vast media empires” has aided in spreading his nationalist-populist ideologies through continued coverage of his “extremely divisive and derogatory” speeches. (PTI)

India records 43,071 new Covid cases, 955 deaths

Relatives perform final rituals before the cremation of a COVID-19 victim in Gauhati. (Photo: AP)

Sailor found dead at naval base in Kochi

He was found lying with bullet injuries, a defence spokesman said. (Representational image)

SC directs Centre to frame guidelines to pay ex-gratia to kin of COVID victims

A three-judge bench directed NDMA to ascertain within six weeks whether the ex-gratia amount can be paid to the family members of the victims. (Photo: PTI/File)

India records lowest daily rise in number of Covid cases in 111 days

A woman breaks down as she prays before the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19 in Gauhati. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham