Nation Current Affairs 06 Jul 2021 COVID: Kerala govt t ...
Nation, Current Affairs

COVID: Kerala govt to maximise testing in 6 districts where TPR is high

PTI
Published Jul 6, 2021, 3:47 pm IST
Updated Jul 6, 2021, 3:47 pm IST
Health Secretary Rajan Khobragade and Health Director V R Raju were among the top officials who attended the meeting
As per the official figures, the TPR is recorded high in Thrissur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. (PTI Photo)
 As per the official figures, the TPR is recorded high in Thrissur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. (PTI Photo)

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Tuesday decided to maximise the testing, quarantine and contact tracing procedures in six districts of the state where the COVID test positivity rate (TPR) is yet to come down despite lockdown curbs.

As per the official figures, the TPR is recorded high in Thrissur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

 

The decision was taken in an emergency meeting of medical officials and collectors of respective districts convened by Health Minister Veena George as directed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Besides taking stock of the current situation in these districts, the meeting also decided on what needs to be done next to check the further spread of the virus infection, an official statement said here.

Though all of these districts have already achieved the test target, directives have been given to maximise testing in the areas where the spread is high and to intensify quarantine and contact tracing there, George said.

 

Those who have no adequate facilities for home quarantine should be shifted to respective district covid centres, she said, adding that awareness programmes should also be strengthened in these districts.

Considering the possibility of a third wave of the pandemic, vaccination should be strengthened and maximum people should be given the jab, the minister said during the meeting.

Health Secretary Rajan Khobragade and Health Director V R Raju were among the top officials who attended the meeting.

...
Tags: covid testing, kerala covid testing, cm pinarayi vijayan, covid test positivity rate
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

Ahead of the May 2018 assembly polls, Siddaramaiah had said it would

Will contest next assembly polls from Badami: Siddaramaiah

The minister further said Tamil Nadu has adequate stock of Amphotericin-B and Posaconazole tablets, the drugs used to treat black fungus infection - a notified fungal disease which is affecting the people across the country. (Photo: PTI/File)

Over 3,000 affected by Black Fungus, 122 fatalities in TN: Minister

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. (PTI Photo)

TN CM opposes amendment to Cinematograph Act, demands its withdrawal

According to police, the accident took place when Kudleppa Boli was returning home on his bike on Monday evening. (Representational Image: PTI)

Farmer dies after being run over by car of Karnataka Dy CM's son



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ensure people in mental health homes tested for COVID-19, vaccinated: SC to Centre

The top court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Gaurav Bansal. (Photo: PTI)

Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot appointed Karnataka Governor

Gehlot is the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment. (Photo: PTI)

India records lowest daily rise in number of Covid cases in 111 days

A woman breaks down as she prays before the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19 in Gauhati. (Photo: AP)

Narada case: Calcutta HC allows affidavits of Mamata Banerjee, Moloy Ghatak

A five-judge Bench of the Calcutta High Court was hearing the Narada case. (Photo: Facebook)

Gupkar Alliance demands restoration of statehood before J&K assembly polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an all-party meeting with various political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, in Delhi, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham