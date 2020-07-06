103rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

675,898

1,994

Recovered

410,387

1,322

Deaths

19,305

25

Maharashtra2000641080828671 Tamil Nadu107001605921450 Delhi97200682563004 Gujarat35398254141926 Uttar Pradesh2655418154773 Telangana2231211537288 Karnataka215499246335 West Bengal2123114166736 Rajasthan1975615663453 Andhra Pradesh186978422232 Haryana1669012493260 Madhya Pradesh1460411234598 Bihar11860876590 Assam11002674414 Odisha9070622446 Jammu and Kashmir82465143127 Punjab61094306162 Kerala5205304826 Chhatisgarh3161252614 Uttarakhand3093250242 Jharkhand2739203514 Goa16848256 Tripura155812021 Manipur13256670 Himachal Pradesh104871510 Puducherry94644814 Nagaland5782280 Chandigarh4663956 Arunachal Pradesh252751 Mizoram1601230 Sikkim101520 Meghalaya50421
Nation Current Affairs 06 Jul 2020 Taj Mahal won't ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Taj Mahal won't open today, order cites risk of COVID-19 spread

REUTERS
Published Jul 6, 2020, 10:47 am IST
Updated Jul 6, 2020, 10:52 am IST
The government order did not specify the duration of the lockdown for monuments that have been closed since March
India withdraws plan to reopen Taj Mahal. (AFP Photo)
  India withdraws plan to reopen Taj Mahal. (AFP Photo)

NEW DELHI: India has withdrawn a planned reopening of the Taj Mahal, citing the risk of new coronavirus infections spreading in Agra from visitors flocking to see the 17th century monument to love.

Local authorities issued a new advisory late on Sunday ordering an extension of lockdown curbs on monuments in and around Agra. The government order did not specify the duration of the lockdown for monuments that have been closed since March.

 

“In the interest of the public, it has been decided that opening monuments in Agra will not be advisable as of now”, the district authorities said in a notice published in Hindi.

Agra, one of India’s first big clusters of the virus, remains the worst-affected city in Uttar Pradesh, the country’s most populous state.

It was immediately not clear whether the government would scrap its plan to reopen other monuments across the country, such as New Delhi’s historic Red Fort.

INFECTIONS AT RECORD HIGH

India’s coronavirus infections are rising at the fastest pace in three months.

On Sunday, the health ministry reported a record single-day spike of 24,850 new cases and more than 600 deaths. That pushed India’s overall tally to 673,165 cases, closing in on Russia, the third-most affected country globally.

But the government has been lifting a vast lockdown of India’s 1.3 billion people that has left tens of thousands without work and shuttered businesses.

While international flights remain suspended, domestic travel has been opened up, and the government is hoping visitors will start to trickle back to some popular destinations.

Containment zones, areas identified as most affected by the virus, remain under strict lockdown, with restricted access and movement of only essential goods and services.

“We don’t expect visitors here because clusters around the Taj, including shops and hotels are closed,” a local district administration official said in Agra.

...
Tags: india, taj mahal, new coronavirus cases, agra, uttar pradesh, coronavirus, coronavirus lockdown, covid-19
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Municipal workers wearing protective suits before burning the body of a COVID-infected person in Karad. PTI photo

India third worst-hit nation in coronavirus cases after US, Brazil

People moving freely inside the Appugarh containment area in Visakhapatnam even though the number of COVID-19 positive cases were on the rise in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Over 82 positive cases of COVID-19 were registered from this area in Visakhapatnam. (DC Photo: K N Murali Krishna)

Andhra Pradesh records single-day high of 14 deaths, 998 positive cases

Andhra Pradesh records single-day high of 14 deaths, 998 positive cases

File photo of Indian soldiers posted at a forward position in Ladakh. (PTI)

Army to verify if China has withdrawn from flashpoints

BJP MLA Ajay Vishnoi asks CM Shivraj Chouhan to take charge of ‘unhappy’ MP divisions. (PTI Photo)

MP cabinet expansion: BJP MLA writes to CM Shivraj Singh, says people upset



Here are Indian alternatives to the 59 banned Chinese apps

The ban on Chinese applications offers an opportunity for India’s tech ecosystem. (Photo | Flickr - Limelight Leads)
 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We're talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won't support evildoers: Snapchat won't recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don't let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
MP cabinet expansion: BJP MLA writes to CM Shivraj Singh, says people upset

BJP MLA Ajay Vishnoi asks CM Shivraj Chouhan to take charge of ‘unhappy’ MP divisions. (PTI Photo)

COVID-19 recovery rate in 21 states, union territories above national average

A view of COVID-19 care facility prepared by DRDO, near IGI airport in New Delhi. PTI photo

Army to verify if China has withdrawn from flashpoints

File photo of Indian soldiers posted at a forward position in Ladakh. (PTI)

No flight for Australia till July 14 due to COVID-19 imposed restrictions

All flights under the Vande Bharat Mission scheduled for various destinations in Australia between July 4 to July 14 postponed. (AFP Photo)

Taj Mahal to reopen after 3-month lockdown; social distancing, masks mandatory

India to reopen Taj Mahal with social distancing, masks. (PTI Photo)
