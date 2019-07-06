Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 06 Jul 2019 Union Budget 2019: P ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Union Budget 2019: Petrol, diesel set to be costlier

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADHUSUDAN SAHOO
Published Jul 6, 2019, 1:09 am IST
Updated Jul 6, 2019, 1:09 am IST
Ms Sitharaman raised special additional excise duty and road cess on petrol and diesel by Rs 1 per litre each.
At the same time, the common man has also reason to cheer as items like electric vehicle components, camera module and mobile phone chargers and set-top boxes, among a few items, will become cheaper.
  At the same time, the common man has also reason to cheer as items like electric vehicle components, camera module and mobile phone chargers and set-top boxes, among a few items, will become cheaper.

New Delhi: A large number of daily-use items including petrol, diesel, gold, silver, stainless steel, cigarettes, fully-imported cars and split air conditioners (ACs), among others, will become more expensive due to a hike in duty and taxes as proposed by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget, burning a hole in the people’s pocket.

At the same time, the common man has also reason to cheer as items like electric vehicle components, camera module and mobile phone chargers and set-top boxes, among a few items, will become cheaper.

 

Ms Sitharaman raised special additional excise duty and road cess on petrol and diesel by Rs 1 per litre each, saying lower crude prices provide her with an opportunity to review taxes on the sector.

...
Tags: petrol, expensive, nirmala sitharaman
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The proposed research centre will be situated on the premises of the Andhra Pradesh Centre for Advanced Research on Livestock (APCARL), spread in 628 acres.

Kadapa: Research centre proposed for banana farming

Gen. Bipin Rawat

Pakistan will not dare attempt Kargil-like infiltration: Gen Bipin Rawat

Tamil Nadu Assembly

Tamil Nadu Budget session pruned, House to sit till July 20

TD district president R. Srinvasa Reddy said that there was nothing new in the Budget. He said there was no concrete promise made with regard to improving the conditions in AP after the bifurcation of the state. (Representational Image)

Budget: TD, Left, Congress not happy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Budget 2019: For every rupee in govt kitty, 68 paise come from taxes

According to the Budget for 2019-20 presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Goods and Services Tax collections will contribute 19 paise in every rupee revenue.
 

Heart-breaking story behind the viral cow’s ‘football skills’

The cow had recently lost her newborn calf. It was hit by a vehicle on the road a few days back and the calf eventually succumbed to its injuries. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

‘Karwaan’ star Mithila Palkar unravels her beauty secret

Her mantra in life – Follow a healthy routine in order to put some discipline in yourself. (Photo: File)
 

Why are labourers in Maharashtra having their wombs removed?

India has had a long and problematic relationship with menstruation. Women have been treated as untouchables when they bleed, are not allowed to enter the house or places of worship. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Adventurous mom: Sameera Reddy flaunts baby bump in underwater photo shoot; see pics

Sameera Reddy. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Sena corporator Milind Vaidya assaults chicken traders over 'parking issue'

The incident took place around 10 am this morning. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Health sector gets Rs 62,659 crore, hits 2-year high

The AB-PMJAY is a flagship scheme of the government that aims at providing annual health cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per family for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

Hyderabad: Mixed reactions to gold duty hike

The government has revised the import duty on gold and expensive metals to 12.5 per cent from the existing 10 per cent and this will shoot up the prices of gold in the local market.

Long queues at fuel stations as prices set to rise

The TSRTC, which is reeling under loses, will face an additional chop due to the fuel price rise.

Budget 2019: Not Big Bang, but comprehensive focus on corporates to rural India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with her team before presenting the budget. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

UP woman who got married without informing family shot dead

Nisha was shot dead around 1 am at Dastampur village in Jewar area of the district, with the police registering a murder case against seven people of her family including her father, an official said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham