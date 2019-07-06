Union Budget 2019: Petrol, diesel set to be costlier

At the same time, the common man has also reason to cheer as items like electric vehicle components, camera module and mobile phone chargers and set-top boxes, among a few items, will become cheaper.

New Delhi: A large number of daily-use items including petrol, diesel, gold, silver, stainless steel, cigarettes, fully-imported cars and split air conditioners (ACs), among others, will become more expensive due to a hike in duty and taxes as proposed by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget, burning a hole in the people’s pocket.

At the same time, the common man has also reason to cheer as items like electric vehicle components, camera module and mobile phone chargers and set-top boxes, among a few items, will become cheaper.

Ms Sitharaman raised special additional excise duty and road cess on petrol and diesel by Rs 1 per litre each, saying lower crude prices provide her with an opportunity to review taxes on the sector.