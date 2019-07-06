Cricket World Cup 2019

Union Budget 2019: Back to gaon, garib, kisan

Published Jul 6, 2019, 12:16 am IST
Updated Jul 6, 2019, 12:16 am IST
There was no change to the income tax slabs but surcharge on the super-rich was hiked.
Giving an Indian touch to the budgetary exercise, Nirmala Sitharaman carried the budget documents to Parliament in a red bag, reminiscent of the traditional ‘bahi-khata’ (ledger). Earlier, finance ministers used a briefcase to carry budget documents, a practice considered as a British tradition.
New Delhi: Bullish on agrarian reforms with the focus on gaon, garib aur kisan, the Centre has announced in the Union Budget for 2019-20 that it will make major investments in developing infrastructure in both agriculture and the allied farm sector.

Presenting the 2019-20 Budget, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Lok Sabha on Friday that the government keeps gaon, garib aur kisan at the centre of everything it does. Both the “ease of doing business” and the “ease of living” should apply to farmers too.

 

The minister also emphasised the need to replicate Zero Budget Farming, an innovative model, across the country, saying that farmers are already being trained in few states in this regard. “We will invest widely in agricultural infrastructure. We will support private entrepreneurship in driving value addition to farmers’ produce from the field and for those from allied activities, like bamboo and timber from the hedges and for generating renewable energy,” she said.

The Modi 2.0 government’s maiden Budget sought to boost investments while raising petrol and diesel prices, increased tax on the super-rich, hiked import duty on dozens of items as it tried to spur growth through higher spending and sops for startups, housing and corporates.

Ms Sitharaman announced further opening up of foreign investment in sectors like aviation, insurance and media sectors while throwing a lifeline to the struggling shadow banks (NBFCs) to boost investment and lending in the economy.

There was no change to the income tax slabs but surcharge on the super-rich was hiked. Those with a taxable income of Rs 2 to Rs 5 crore will now pay 39 per cent tax while those with more than Rs 5 crore income would pay 42.47 per cent.

“Those in the highest income brackets need to contribute more to the nation’s development,” she said. Customs duty on gold and precious metals was raised from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent to mobilise resources.

To boost the use of electric vehicles, an additional income tax deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh on interest paid on loans taken to purchase EVs has been proposed.
First-time homebuyers buying a house not exceeding Rs 45 lakh would get an additional deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh towards interest.

To spur consumption, the finance minister lowered corporate tax on companies with revenue of up to Rs 400 crore to 25 per cent from 30 per cent. Currently, the lower rate is applicable only to companies with revenue up to Rs 250 crore.

At the same time, the common man has also reason to cheer as items like electric vehicle components, camera module and mobile phone chargers and set-top boxes, among a few items, will become cheaper.

Union Budget 2019: Petrol, diesel set to be costlier

The AB-PMJAY is a flagship scheme of the government that aims at providing annual health cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per family for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

Health sector gets Rs 62,659 crore, hits 2-year high

In a boost for women Self-Help Groups (SHG), Ms Sitharaman announced the expansion of the interest subvention programme to all districts

Big boost for Women and Child Development ministry, self-help groups

Similarly, the budgetary allocation for department of drinking water and sanitation too has fallen for 2019-20 and stood at Rs 20,016 crore, compared to the corresponding period of 2018-19 when it was Rs 22,356 crore.

Water, Sanitation merged; Jal Shakti faces Fund cut



