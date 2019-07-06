Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  SLA Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Indian Skipper Virat Kohli (Photo: AFP) ICC World Cup 2019: IND vs SL LIVE; Jadeja strikes; Mendis departs on 3
 LIVE !  :  In the affordable housing sector, the government has kept the promise it made last term: to create more demand and make housing available for all by 2022. Union Budget 2019: Reforming tenancy law will help rental housing market
 
Nation Current Affairs 06 Jul 2019 Two BJP workers inju ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Two BJP workers injured in clashes with TMC in WB's Burdwan

ANI
Published Jul 6, 2019, 1:57 pm IST
Updated Jul 6, 2019, 1:59 pm IST
Soon after the incident, both were rushed to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital, where they received medical aid.
The BJP workers have alleged that they were beaten up by TMC supporters, while the TMC workers have claimed that BJP supporters threw bombs at them. (Photo: ANI)
 The BJP workers have alleged that they were beaten up by TMC supporters, while the TMC workers have claimed that BJP supporters threw bombs at them. (Photo: ANI)

Burdwan: Two BJP workers were injured in a clash that broke out between them and TMC supporters in Burdwan on Friday, police said.

The BJP workers have alleged that they were beaten up by TMC supporters, while the TMC workers have claimed that BJP supporters threw bombs at them.

 

Soon after the incident, both were rushed to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital, where they received medical aid.

Police have recovered around 10 crude bombs from the spot.

A case has been registered.

...
Tags: tmc, bjp, crude bombs
Location: India, West Bengal


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Sources in the agency have said the searches were initiated after a case was registered against Srivastava for for cheating, forgery and obtaining undue favours. (Photo: File)

CBI carries out search at sacked income tax officer SK Srivastava's office, home

Two more such incidents were reported from West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district in June. (Photo: ANI)

Clashes break out between BJP, TMC workers in WB's Asansol

Sarma said all the districts, except Kokrajhar, were currently under the influence of the disease and preventive steps being taken to combat the situation. (Photo: File)

49 Japanese encephalitis deaths reported in Assam: Health minister

The Karnataka assembly has 224-legislators comprising 79 of the Congress, 37 of the JDS and 105 of the BJP. (Photo: Twitter)

Congress-JD(S) combo in Karnataka in turmoil as 11 MLAs resign



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

5.4-inch iPhone is Apple’s brightest decision in years

Apple said to be launching a 5.4-inch OLED iPhone with premium specifications.
 

Watch: Rakul Preet Singh mobbed by street urchins and here's what happened next

Rakul Preet Singh. (Video: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 

2019 Renault Duster prices to start from Rs 8 lakh; launch on 8 July

Duster facelift variants include RxE, RxS and RxZ.
 

Forget Huawei Mate X! Apple launching foldable iPad with 5G

IHS Market claims that Apple is working on a foldable device of its own and it isn’t a smartphone but an iPad. (Foldable News)
 

Italian luxury brand to allow customers to virtually try on shoes

A built-in photo feature lets people capture themselves "wearing" the models that speak to them and share their snaps via text, email, or social media. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Watch: Pakistani news anchor hilariously confuses Apple Inc with fruit

This unfortunate but hilarious incident has caused the anchor to get trolled on social media. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Army to recreate victory scenes to mark 20th anniversary of Kargil war

The terrain of Batalik-Yaldor-Chorbatla sector is the most rugged after the Siachen Glacier, with heights ranging from 15,000 feet to 19,000 feet. (Photo: File)

Multiple roads blocked as rivers overflow due to heavy rains in MP's Dewas

The weather forecasting agency had also reported the presence of a well-marked low-pressure area lying over northern parts of central Madhya Pradesh and southern Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: ANI)

Akali Dal supporters thrash women, vandalise their shops in Punjab's Kotakpura

A video of the incident, that has now gone viral on social media, shows a group of men brutally thrashing two women and hurling abuses at them. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi CM announces Rs-10 lakh financial help to kin of 6-year-old rape survivor

According to a senior police officer, the victim was found in the bushes adjacent to a road and rushed to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. (Photo: ANI | Screengrab)

Chhattisgarh: 4 Naxals killed in encounter in Dhamtari

Bodies of the four Naxals along with seven weapons were recovered. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham