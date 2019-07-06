Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Current Affairs

Pakistan will not dare attempt Kargil-like infiltration in coming years: Army Chief

PTI
Published Jul 6, 2019, 10:07 am IST
Updated Jul 6, 2019, 10:07 am IST
 'There is no such area that we have left unguarded. Our surveillance team is keeping a tight watch and regularly patrolling the areas,' Rawat said. (Photo: File I ANI)

New Delhi: Pakistan will not dare to attempt to infiltrate India like it did in Kargil in 1999 because it has "seen the consequences", Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat said on Friday and asserted that the armed forces are keeping a tight watch in border areas.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event to commemorate 20 years of Operation Vijay, India's limited war against Pakistan in Kargil.

 

"There is no such area that we have left unguarded. Our surveillance team is keeping a tight watch and regularly patrolling the areas," Rawat said in response to a question on whether Pakistan can attempt a Kargil-like infiltration.

"We don't think Pakistan will attempt something like that (as during Kargil) because they have seen the consequences... I can clearly say, in coming days and years, Pakistan will not dare to attempt any infiltration," the Army chief told reporters at the event held at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi Cantonment.

He also released a video of a special tribute song, penned by Bollywood lyricist Sameer, dedicated to Kargil heroes. The video features Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, actor Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal of 'Uri' fame, and a host of other film celebrities.

"Today, we are here to celebrate 20 years of Kargil and Operation Vijay and the Northern Command, as well as the 14 Corps, have kick-started the celebrations to be held over the next few weeks," Rawat told reporters.

Operation Vijay was India's limited war against Pakistan in Kargil in 1999.

"It is an ode to those officers who guided the soldiers to victory at icy heights of Kargil, as rightly depicted in the theme song (video). It was very touching and moving moment for all of us. Let us all celebrate and rejoice the 20 years of the victory," he said.

Sameer said the song was very special to him, adding, "before penning the song, I went to Leh, Ladakh and Kargil to feel the emotions running through my senses".

GOC-in-C Northern Command Lt Gen Singh, in his address during the event, said Kargil victory celebrations is a "national festival".

"The 20th year celebrations mark the gallantry of the soldiers who participated in Op Vijay, and how the Indian army stood tall, and evicted enemies from Pakistan perched on top of jagged hills. It is also a saga of sacrifices and valour of our soldiers," he said.

"On behalf of all ranks of the Northern Command, let me assure that should there be any contingency that may come up in the command theatre, we will continue with the same resolve to deliver the military objectives set for us," Singh said.

A number of events have been planned by the Army in Delhi and Drass in Jammu and Kashmir this month to mark the 20th anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'.

The main anniversary celebrations for this year will be spread over three days from July 25-27.

"Year 2019 marks the 20th anniversary of victory in 'Operation Vijay', popularly known as the 'Kargil War'. The Kargil War is a saga of strong political, military and diplomatic actions. The nation shall be celebrating the 20th anniversary of victory this year in Kargil War with pride, honour and inspiration," the Army had earlier said.

...
