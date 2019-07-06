Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Current Affairs

Pakistan will not dare attempt Kargil-like infiltration: Gen Bipin Rawat

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jul 6, 2019, 3:21 am IST
Updated Jul 6, 2019, 8:03 am IST
The 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas will be celebrated on July 26.
Gen. Bipin Rawat
 Gen. Bipin Rawat

New Delhi: Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat said on Friday that Pakistan will not dare to attempt to infiltrate India like it did in Kargil in 1999 because it has “seen the consequences” and asserted that the armed forces are keeping a tight watch in border areas.

“There is no such area that we have left unguarded. Our surveillance team is keeping a tight watch and regularly patrolling the areas,” Gen Rawat said in response to a question on whether Pakistan can attempt a Kargil-like infiltration.

 

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event to commemorate 20 years of Operation Vijay, India’s limited war against Pakistan in Kargil.

“We don’t think Pakistan will attempt something like that (as during Kargil) because they have seen the consequences... I can clearly say, in coming days and years, Pakistan will not dare to attempt any infiltration,” the Army chief said.

He released a video of a special tribute song, penned by Bollywood lyricist Sameer, dedicated to Kargil heroes.

The video features Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, actor Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal of Uri fame, and a host of other film celebrities.

The music has been composed by Raju Singh.

The 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas will be celebrated on July 26.

...
Tags: gen bipin rawat, operation vijay, amitabh bachchan, salman khan, vicky kaushal, kargil vijay diwas
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


The higher education department on Friday issued a notification to teachers of all government and aided non-government colleges in the state to perform their duty for at least seven hours. (Photo: File)

Odisha govt mandates 7-hour duty for college teachers

'BJP says that they will form a government in Telangana. K Chandrashekar Rao is a staunch Hindu, if Modi goes to two temples, KCR will go to six,' said Owaisi at a public meeting at Teegal Kunta. (Photo: ANI)

If Modi goes to 2 temples, KCR will go to 6; unbeatable in T'gana: Owaisi

Fuel prices were revised across the country on Saturday, a day after the announcement of additional excise duty and cess of Re 1 per litre on petrol and diesel. (Representational Image)

Fuel prices hiked day after Centre announces additional excise duty, cess

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday selected Hyderabad city and 55 other cities in other states for the implementation of its pilot project on mobile radiation detection. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad police undergo training on mobile radiation detection system



