Pakistan will not dare attempt Kargil-like infiltration: Gen Bipin Rawat

New Delhi: Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat said on Friday that Pakistan will not dare to attempt to infiltrate India like it did in Kargil in 1999 because it has “seen the consequences” and asserted that the armed forces are keeping a tight watch in border areas.

“There is no such area that we have left unguarded. Our surveillance team is keeping a tight watch and regularly patrolling the areas,” Gen Rawat said in response to a question on whether Pakistan can attempt a Kargil-like infiltration.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event to commemorate 20 years of Operation Vijay, India’s limited war against Pakistan in Kargil.

“We don’t think Pakistan will attempt something like that (as during Kargil) because they have seen the consequences... I can clearly say, in coming days and years, Pakistan will not dare to attempt any infiltration,” the Army chief said.

He released a video of a special tribute song, penned by Bollywood lyricist Sameer, dedicated to Kargil heroes.

The video features Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, actor Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal of Uri fame, and a host of other film celebrities.

The music has been composed by Raju Singh.

The 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas will be celebrated on July 26.