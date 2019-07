Photo: Boy who drowned in the sea. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai: A youngster drowned at Marine drive on Saturday afternoon during high tide as rains lashed the city over weekend, drawing huge crowds.

Another boy who jumped to save him is also feared drowned.

Police personnel and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot to carry out the rescue operations.