Modi unveils Lal Bahadur Shashtri's statue at Varanasi airport

ANI
Published Jul 6, 2019, 2:02 pm IST
Updated Jul 6, 2019, 2:03 pm IST
After unveiling the statue, Modi launched a tree plantation drive.
The Prime Minister is later scheduled to visit a virtual museum at Man Mahal here. (Photo: ANI)
 The Prime Minister is later scheduled to visit a virtual museum at Man Mahal here.

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a statue of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Varanasi airport here on Saturday.

On a day-long visit to his parliamentary constituency to launch BJP's membership drive, Modi was greeted by Shastri's sons Anil and Sunil Shastri, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP Working President JP Nadda and state unit chief Mahendra Nath Pandey at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport.

 

After unveiling the statue, Modi launched a tree plantation drive.

Before his arrival in the city, Modi said he would put his thoughts on the Union Budget in detail at a program scheduled to be organised to launch the party's membership drive.

"At around 11:30 this morning, I will address the program in Varanasi marking the launch of @BJP4India's Membership Drive. During my speech, I will elaborate on my thoughts on the Budget and India's growth trajectory in the coming years," he tweeted.

The Prime Minister is later scheduled to visit a virtual museum at Man Mahal here.

In another tweet on Friday, he said: "Tomorrow afternoon in Varanasi, I will visit the Virtual Museum at Man Mahal. Situated near the iconic Dashashwamedh Ghat, this is a cultural landmark of the city. It showcases aspects of our great cultural heritage."

Tags: narendra modi, lal bahadur shastri statue, jp nadda
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Varanasi (Benares)


