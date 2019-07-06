Cricket World Cup 2019

 LIVE !  :  SLA Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Indian Skipper Virat Kohli (Photo: AFP) ICC World Cup 2019: IND vs SLA LIVE; Match will start at 3 pm IST
 LIVE !  :  In the affordable housing sector, the government has kept the promise it made last term: to create more demand and make housing available for all by 2022. Union Budget 2019: Reforming tenancy law will help rental housing market
 
Nation Current Affairs 06 Jul 2019 MJ Akbar appears for ...
Nation, Current Affairs

MJ Akbar appears for cross-examination in defamation case

ANI
Published Jul 6, 2019, 11:07 am IST
Updated Jul 6, 2019, 11:21 am IST
Akbar during cross-examination on May 20 had denied meeting with Ramani in a hotel room.
Akbar had filed a defamation case against the journalist for accusing him of sexual misconduct. The allegations levelled against him forced him to resign from the Union Cabinet on October 17, 2018. (Photo: File)
 Akbar had filed a defamation case against the journalist for accusing him of sexual misconduct. The allegations levelled against him forced him to resign from the Union Cabinet on October 17, 2018. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Former Union Minister MJ Akbar on Saturday appeared before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal for his cross-examination in connection with a defamation case filed by him against journalist Priya Ramani.

Senior advocate Rebecca John, the counsel of Ramani, had on May 20 asked several questions regarding an alleged meeting in a hotel room, The Vogue article written by Ramani, tweets and allegations made by other female journalists against MJ Akbar in cross-examination.

 

However, Akbar during cross-examination had denied meeting with Ramani in a hotel room.

Akbar had claimed, "It is incorrect to suggest that I called Priya Ramani to come to my room. It is wrong to suggest that she was hesitant or that I insisted. It is correct that in December 1993 I was 42 years old and Priya Ramani was 23 years old. I do not know whether it was the first job interview by Priya Ramani after her graduation."

Akbar went on to add, "I am not sure whether Priya Ramani was offered a job in Asian Age newspaper in January 1994 in Delhi Office. As it is a 25 years old matter and to the best of my knowledge, she was working in Bombay office."

Ramani had on April 10 pleaded not guilty before the court and claimed trial after the court framed defamation charges against her on a criminal complaint of Akbar.

In one of the past hearings, the ACMM had also granted a permanent exemption to Ramani from personal appearance in the hearings to follow.

In February, Ramani was granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 10,000. She was the first woman to accuse Akbar of sexual harassment during the #MeToo campaign.

Akbar had filed a defamation case against the journalist for accusing him of sexual misconduct. The allegations levelled against him forced him to resign from the Union Cabinet on October 17, 2018.

...
Tags: mj akbar, cross examination, me too, priya ramani
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

'Jemadei and her family have occupied a government land and villagers wanted to construct a temple on it. A scuffle broke out between the family and villagers, during which one of the locals had attacked Jemadei with an axe and she died on the spot,' Deogarh Additional Superintendent of Police Rabi Narayan Singh said. (Photo: ANI)

1 dead, two injured over land dispute in Odisha's Deogarh

Expressing gratitude for having placed faith in him, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said he was 'deeply honoured' to be elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat. (Photo: ANI)

Jaishankar 'deeply honoured' to be elected to RS from 'vibrant' Gujarat

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will appear before a court in Patna on Saturday in connection with a defamation suit filed against him by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi. (Photo: File)

Rahul Gandhi to appear before Patna court today in defamation case

Singh expressed his disappointment by terming Rahul's resignation as 'unfortunate'. (Photo: File)

Punjab CM wants 'young, dynamic leader' as Rahul's replacement



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Italian luxury brand to allow customers to virtually try on shoes

A built-in photo feature lets people capture themselves "wearing" the models that speak to them and share their snaps via text, email, or social media. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Kangana Ranaut nails daredevil look in her next action film, Dhaakad; check out

Kangana Ranaut's first look in Dhaakad. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Third-gen BMW X6 revealed: Coupe-SUV looks sportier than before

New X6 is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the outgoing model.
 

Big-name Apple AirPods alternative launched with noise-canceling

With the refreshed WF-1000XM3, Sony has added improved noise cancelling as well as a longer battery life in comparison to its previous WF-1000X earphones.
 

Budget 2019: For every rupee in govt kitty, 68 paise come from taxes

According to the Budget for 2019-20 presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Goods and Services Tax collections will contribute 19 paise in every rupee revenue.
 

Heart-breaking story behind the viral cow’s ‘football skills’

The cow had recently lost her newborn calf. It was hit by a vehicle on the road a few days back and the calf eventually succumbed to its injuries. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai, high tide likely

The downpour also led to severe waterlogging in Mumbai and Thane, with locals wading through ankle-deep waters to commute. (Photo: ANI)

Punjab girls write letter with blood to Pres Kovind, seek help in 'false cases'

'Two false cases of Kabutarbaazi and cheating and fraud have been filed against us under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code. We have been urging police to investigate the matter as we have been trapped in false cases but they are not listening to us,' the girls said. (Photo: ANI)

Pakistan will not dare attempt Kargil-like infiltration in coming years: Army Chief

'There is no such area that we have left unguarded. Our surveillance team is keeping a tight watch and regularly patrolling the areas,' Rawat said. (Photo: File I ANI)

Dalai Lama attends long life prayer ceremony in Dharamshala

Led by the monks of Namgyal Monastery, the prayer ceremony was attended by around 3000 Tibetans including nuns, schools students, monks, and foreign nationals. (Photo: ANI)

If Modi goes to 2 temples, KCR will go to 6; unbeatable in T'gana: Owaisi

'BJP says that they will form a government in Telangana. K Chandrashekar Rao is a staunch Hindu, if Modi goes to two temples, KCR will go to six,' said Owaisi at a public meeting at Teegal Kunta. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham