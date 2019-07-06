Union Budget 2019: Long queues at fuel stations as prices set to rise

The TSRTC, which is reeling under loses, will face an additional chop due to the fuel price rise.

Hyderabad: The price of petrol is expected to go up by Rs 2.50 per litre in the city and diesel by Rs 2.30, after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an extra cess on fuel. There were long queues at fuel stations on Friday as motorists tried to fill up and save some money.

Mr K. Suman Kumar, a resident of Malkajgiri, said, “I work in a private company in Begumpet, and we don’t even have Metro connectivity from Malkajgiri.

Commuting by bus takes hours. I don’t have a choice except to use my bike. I spend around Rs 6,000 for fuel. Now I will have to spend more.”

The TSRTC, which is reeling under loses, will face an additional chop due to the fuel price rise. The RTC uses six lakh litres of diesel per day, and gets an overall discount of about Rs 5 per litre. An RTC official said, “We do not have a choice and have to find ways to reduce the losses.”