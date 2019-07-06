If Modi goes to 2 temples, KCR will go to 6; unbeatable in T'gana: Owaisi

'BJP says that they will form a government in Telangana. K Chandrashekar Rao is a staunch Hindu, if Modi goes to two temples, KCR will go to six,' said Owaisi at a public meeting at Teegal Kunta. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) lawmaker Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot defeat electorally Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as the latter is an equally staunch Hindu.

"BJP says that they will form a government in Telangana. K Chandrashekar Rao is a staunch Hindu, if Modi goes to two temples, KCR will go to six," said Owaisi at a public meeting at Teegal Kunta, here.

AIMIM chief said that BJP knows that it cannot use Hindutva to electorally defeat KCR.

The minister further said that he is not against Hinduism, but against Hindutva.