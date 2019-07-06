Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad police undergo training on mobile radiation detection system

ANI
Published Jul 6, 2019, 8:52 am IST
Updated Jul 6, 2019, 8:52 am IST
The police were provided two-portable radiation survey meter, a 10-digital dosimeter and go-no-go radiation survey instruments.
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday selected Hyderabad city and 55 other cities in other states for the implementation of its pilot project on mobile radiation detection. (Photo: ANI)
 The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday selected Hyderabad city and 55 other cities in other states for the implementation of its pilot project on mobile radiation detection. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday selected Hyderabad city and 55 other cities in other states for the implementation of its pilot project on mobile radiation detection.

Under this project, city police were equipped with radiation instruments.

 

The police were provided two-portable radiation survey meter, a 10-digital dosimeter and go-no-go radiation survey instruments.

The training session on Mobile Radiation Detection System, which commenced on Friday, will end on July 6.

The entire Hyderabad police team, along with City Commissioner Police Anjani Kumar, underwent the training today.

The training would enable the police officials to build capabilities to become more effective in discharging day-to-day function, by imparting skills to deal with radiological emergencies.

