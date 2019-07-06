Cricket World Cup 2019

 LIVE !  :  In the affordable housing sector, the government has kept the promise it made last term: to create more demand and make housing available for all by 2022. Union Budget 2019: Reforming tenancy law will help rental housing market
 
Nation Current Affairs 06 Jul 2019 Heavy rains continue ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai, high tide likely

ANI
Published Jul 6, 2019, 10:40 am IST
Updated Jul 6, 2019, 10:40 am IST
The BMC also said high tide of 4.06 meters will occur at around 2:45 am and low tide of 0.80 meters at 8:36 am on Sunday.
The downpour also led to severe waterlogging in Mumbai and Thane, with locals wading through ankle-deep waters to commute. (Photo: ANI)
 The downpour also led to severe waterlogging in Mumbai and Thane, with locals wading through ankle-deep waters to commute. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: A high tide of 4.74 meters is expected to hit Mumbai later on Saturday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Saturday.

The organisation also stated that low tide of 1.32 metres will occur in the evening around 8:37 pm.

 

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, flooded water in the city find it difficult to get into the seas. Low tide will help the flood waters in the city to find an outlet to enter into the seas.

The BMC also said high tide of 4.06 meters will occur at around 2:45 am and low tide of 0.80 meters at 8:36 am on Sunday.

The India Meteorological Centre, Mumbai has predicted heavy rainfall in the city and in suburbs. The minimum and maximum temperatures will hover around 25 degree Celsius and 30 degree Celsius throughout the day.

Owing to the torrential downpour, a part of a tree fell on Mulund station's cover over platform (COP) and got entangled with Pantograph of a slow local train.

The tree branches were later removed and services returned to normalcy.

The downpour also led to severe waterlogging in Mumbai and Thane, with locals wading through ankle-deep waters to commute.

...
Tags: mumbai, rains, monsoon, waterlogging, bmc, hightide
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap. (Photo: ANI)

Will 'rip apart' those spreading rift rumours with brother Tejashwi; Tej Pratap

'Two false cases of Kabutarbaazi and cheating and fraud have been filed against us under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code. We have been urging police to investigate the matter as we have been trapped in false cases but they are not listening to us,' the girls said. (Photo: ANI)

Punjab girls write letter with blood to Pres Kovind, seek help in 'false cases'

'There is no such area that we have left unguarded. Our surveillance team is keeping a tight watch and regularly patrolling the areas,' Rawat said. (Photo: File I ANI)

Pakistan will not dare attempt Kargil-like infiltration in coming years: Army Chief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his constituency, Varanasi, on Saturday to launch BJP's membership drive. It is considered his second visit after a meticulous win in the Lok Sabha polls that took place this year. (Photo: File)

PM Modi to launch BJP membership drive in Varanasi today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kangana Ranaut nails daredevil look in her next action film, Dhaakad; check out

Kangana Ranaut's first look in Dhaakad. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Third-gen BMW X6 revealed: Coupe-SUV looks sportier than before

New X6 is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the outgoing model.
 

Big-name Apple AirPods alternative launched with noise-canceling

With the refreshed WF-1000XM3, Sony has added improved noise cancelling as well as a longer battery life in comparison to its previous WF-1000X earphones.
 

Budget 2019: For every rupee in govt kitty, 68 paise come from taxes

According to the Budget for 2019-20 presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Goods and Services Tax collections will contribute 19 paise in every rupee revenue.
 

Heart-breaking story behind the viral cow’s ‘football skills’

The cow had recently lost her newborn calf. It was hit by a vehicle on the road a few days back and the calf eventually succumbed to its injuries. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

‘Karwaan’ star Mithila Palkar unravels her beauty secret

Her mantra in life – Follow a healthy routine in order to put some discipline in yourself. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Punjab girls write letter with blood to Pres Kovind, seek help in 'false cases'

'Two false cases of Kabutarbaazi and cheating and fraud have been filed against us under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code. We have been urging police to investigate the matter as we have been trapped in false cases but they are not listening to us,' the girls said. (Photo: ANI)

Pakistan will not dare attempt Kargil-like infiltration in coming years: Army Chief

'There is no such area that we have left unguarded. Our surveillance team is keeping a tight watch and regularly patrolling the areas,' Rawat said. (Photo: File I ANI)

Dalai Lama attends long life prayer ceremony in Dharamshala

Led by the monks of Namgyal Monastery, the prayer ceremony was attended by around 3000 Tibetans including nuns, schools students, monks, and foreign nationals. (Photo: ANI)

If Modi goes to 2 temples, KCR will go to 6; unbeatable in T'gana: Owaisi

'BJP says that they will form a government in Telangana. K Chandrashekar Rao is a staunch Hindu, if Modi goes to two temples, KCR will go to six,' said Owaisi at a public meeting at Teegal Kunta. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad police undergo training on mobile radiation detection system

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday selected Hyderabad city and 55 other cities in other states for the implementation of its pilot project on mobile radiation detection. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham