Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  (Photo: Cricket World Cup/Twitter) ICC World Cup 2019: IND vs SL LIVE; Angelo Mathews completes his half century
 LIVE !  :  In the affordable housing sector, the government has kept the promise it made last term: to create more demand and make housing available for all by 2022. Union Budget 2019: Reforming tenancy law will help rental housing market
 
Nation Current Affairs 06 Jul 2019 Gujarat: Ex-BJP MP D ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Gujarat: Ex-BJP MP Dinu Solanki, 6 others guilty of killing RTI activist

PTI
Published Jul 6, 2019, 4:14 pm IST
Updated Jul 6, 2019, 4:16 pm IST
Jethwa was shot dead outside the Gujarat High Court on July 20, 2010, after he tried to expose illegal mining activities.
The court held Solanki, who had represented Junagadh in Gujarat from 2009 to 2014, along with his cousin Shiva Solanki and five others guilty on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (Photo: Twitter)
 The court held Solanki, who had represented Junagadh in Gujarat from 2009 to 2014, along with his cousin Shiva Solanki and five others guilty on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (Photo: Twitter)

Ahmedabad: Former BJP MP Dinu Solanki and six others were Saturday convicted by a special CBI court here for killing RTI activist Amit Jethwa in 2010 as he tried to expose illegal mining activities in Gir forest region.

Special CBI judge K M Dave will pronounce the quantum of sentence on July 11 in the case, where the probe was handed over to the central agency by the Gujarat High Court after the Detection of Crime Branch had given a clean chit to Solanki.

 

The court held Solanki, who had represented Junagadh in Gujarat from 2009 to 2014, along with his cousin Shiva Solanki and five others guilty on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Jethwa was shot dead outside the Gujarat High Court on July 20, 2010, after he tried to expose illegal mining activities allegedly involving Dinu Solanki through RTI applications.

Jethwa had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the HC against illegal mining in the Gir forest region, the habitat of Asiatic lions. Charges of murder and criminal conspiracy were framed against the seven accused, including Dinu Solanki, in May 2016.

Other accused convicted in the case are Shailesh Pandya, Bahadursinh Vadher, Panchan Desai, Sanjay Chauhan, and Udaji Thakore.

The high court had ordered a fresh trial after the victim's father Bhikhabhai Jethwa approached it saying that as many as 105 witnesses had turned hostile due to pressure and intimidation by the accused.

...
Tags: illegal mining case, dinu solanki, amit jethwa
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The state government has floated a most unscientific way of lifting water 450 km to Bengaluru despite our protest since the past 20 days, 'Nagarika Hitarakshaka Vedike member Janardhan Pai said' on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

Sharavathi water to B'luru: 'Bandh' called on July 10 to protest K'taka govt plan

The videos shared by ITBP show soldiers braving falling stones under a high altitude waterfall so that the yatris are able to pass through easily. (Photo: Twitter I ANI)

Watch: Soldiers make human shield to protect Amarnath Yatris from falling stones

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

The buses were headed to the Baltal base camp in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

12 pilgrims injured as two buses headed to Amarnath Yatra base camp collide



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Soldiers make human shield to protect Amarnath Yatris from falling stones

The videos shared by ITBP show soldiers braving falling stones under a high altitude waterfall so that the yatris are able to pass through easily. (Photo: Twitter I ANI)
 

5 times Ranveer Singh proved that he is the next 'serial kisser' after Emraan Hashmi

Ranveer Singh's birthday falls on International Kissing Day. (Photo: Instagram)
 

5.4-inch iPhone is Apple’s brightest decision in years

Apple said to be launching a 5.4-inch OLED iPhone with premium specifications.
 

Watch: Rakul Preet Singh mobbed by street urchins and here's what happened next

Rakul Preet Singh. (Video: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 

2019 Renault Duster prices to start from Rs 8 lakh; launch on 8 July

Duster facelift variants include RxE, RxS and RxZ.
 

Forget Huawei Mate X! Apple launching foldable iPad with 5G

IHS Market claims that Apple is working on a foldable device of its own and it isn’t a smartphone but an iPad. (Foldable News)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pakistan violates ceasefire In J&K's Rajouri, 2 Soldiers injured in firing

The cross-border firing and shelling continued till 10.30 pm, the officials said, adding that the casualties suffered by the Pakistani troops in the retaliatory action were not known immediately. (Photo: Representational I File)

CBI carries out search at sacked income tax officer SK Srivastava's office, home

Sources in the agency have said the searches were initiated after a case was registered against Srivastava for for cheating, forgery and obtaining undue favours. (Photo: File)

Clashes break out between BJP, TMC workers in WB's Asansol

Two more such incidents were reported from West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district in June. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Boy drowns at Marine Drive during high tide; search operation underway

Photo: Representational Image

49 Japanese encephalitis deaths reported in Assam: Health minister

Sarma said all the districts, except Kokrajhar, were currently under the influence of the disease and preventive steps being taken to combat the situation. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham