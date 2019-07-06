Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  The win will put second-place India on top of the points table. (Photo: AP) ICC World Cup 2019: IND vs SL LIVE; India post 109 runs in 20 overs
 LIVE !  :  In the affordable housing sector, the government has kept the promise it made last term: to create more demand and make housing available for all by 2022. Union Budget 2019: Reforming tenancy law will help rental housing market
 
Nation Current Affairs 06 Jul 2019 Government will rela ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Government will relax FDI rules to spur economic growth: Finance Secretary

ANI
Published Jul 6, 2019, 8:16 pm IST
Updated Jul 6, 2019, 8:17 pm IST
Government will tap additional sources of revenue like opening up sectors for private and foreign investments
Garg said the Union Budget focuses on economic growth by increasing production and services which will create more employment opportunities. (Photo: File)
 Garg said the Union Budget focuses on economic growth by increasing production and services which will create more employment opportunities. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Central government will hold discussions with various stakeholders to relax foreign direct investment (FDI) rules in sectors like insurance, aviation, and media, which will create new employment opportunities and spur economic growth, Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said on Saturday.

Talking to ANI, Garg said the country's annual investment volume is about Rs 55 lakh crore.

 

"This needs to be increased to Rs 85 lakh crore per year for the economy to achieve the five trillion dollar mark by 2025. This means an increase of 8 to 10 per cent growth in investment levels every year."

His comments came a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget for 2019-20 that the government will strive to make India an attractive FDI destination hub by easing rules for single-brand retailers and other sectors like aviation, media, animation and insurance sectors.

He said the government will tap additional sources of revenue like opening up sectors for private and foreign investments, besides the monetisation of assets.

The private sector needs to invest more in manufacturing and infrastructure to create employment opportunities for one crore people who enter the job market every year.

"If every year, one crore people come to the job market, then one cannot resolve the issue by employing 50,000 to one lakh people in government jobs.

Investments are necessary to address the issue. Investments will improve production and services. Once production and services are increased, then employment opportunities increase."

Garg said the Union Budget focuses on economic growth by increasing production and services which will create more employment opportunities.

On fiscal deficit target, he said the target of 3.3 per cent of the GDP is a realistic estimate. "We are hopeful that this year there will be no upward revision unlike last year."

Raising import duty on gold from 10 to 12.5 per cent, Garg said the move will neither impact the industry nor will it hurt workers.

He also defended the government's move to raise taxes on petrol and diesel to part-fund the Budget besides imposing road and infrastructure cess to raise over Rs 28,000 crore.

"To promote electric vehicles, we have reduced taxes and interest rate deduction. These are well-targeted interventions that will give relief to the industry and consumers," said Garg.

...
Tags: budget 2019, fdi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Shah set a target of enrolling 18 lakh new members in Telangana to the existing 18 lakh, instead of 12 lakh as planned earlier. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah launches membership drive in Telangana, hails party's spirit

The budget proposed lower Goods and Service tax (GST) on electric vehicles and additional income tax deduction on loans for the purchase. (Photo: ANI)

MoS home affairs G Kishan Reddy flags off bicycle event in Hyderabad

It was the seat from where Sonia and Rajiv Gandhi, the parents of Rahul contested and won. (Photo: File)

Smriti Irani inaugurates developmental projects worth Rs 18 crore in Amethi

'On one hand BJP is not beginning the recruitments on the seven lakh vacant government jobs and on the other hand it is also hurting the daily wage earners by reducing the sum allotted for rural employment,' Mayawati said. (Photo: ANI)

Not majboot govt but majboor one in Centre and UP: Mayawati attacks BJP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Soldiers make human shield to protect Amarnath Yatris from falling stones

The videos shared by ITBP show soldiers braving falling stones under a high altitude waterfall so that the yatris are able to pass through easily. (Photo: Twitter I ANI)
 

5 times Ranveer Singh proved that he is the next 'serial kisser' after Emraan Hashmi

Ranveer Singh's birthday falls on International Kissing Day. (Photo: Instagram)
 

5.4-inch iPhone is Apple’s brightest decision in years

Apple said to be launching a 5.4-inch OLED iPhone with premium specifications.
 

Watch: Rakul Preet Singh mobbed by street urchins and here's what happened next

Rakul Preet Singh. (Video: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 

2019 Renault Duster prices to start from Rs 8 lakh; launch on 8 July

Duster facelift variants include RxE, RxS and RxZ.
 

Forget Huawei Mate X! Apple launching foldable iPad with 5G

IHS Market claims that Apple is working on a foldable device of its own and it isn’t a smartphone but an iPad. (Foldable News)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi hails UNESCO's move to declare Jaipur 'World Heritage Site'

This comes a day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the General Budget that the government is planning to develop 17 tourist sites. (Photo: File)

Pink City Jaipur now in UNESCO World Heritage Site list

Jaipur City is an exceptional example of a late medieval trade town in South Asia. (Photo: ANI)

Sharavathi water to B'luru: 'Bandh' called on July 10 to protest K'taka govt plan

The state government has floated a most unscientific way of lifting water 450 km to Bengaluru despite our protest since the past 20 days, 'Nagarika Hitarakshaka Vedike member Janardhan Pai said' on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: Soldiers make human shield to protect Amarnath Yatris from falling stones

The videos shared by ITBP show soldiers braving falling stones under a high altitude waterfall so that the yatris are able to pass through easily. (Photo: Twitter I ANI)

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham