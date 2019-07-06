Cricket World Cup 2019

 LIVE !  :  SLA Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Indian Skipper Virat Kohli (Photo: AFP) ICC World Cup 2019: IND vs SL LIVE; Match will start at 3 pm IST
 LIVE !  :  In the affordable housing sector, the government has kept the promise it made last term: to create more demand and make housing available for all by 2022. Union Budget 2019: Reforming tenancy law will help rental housing market
 
Nation Current Affairs 06 Jul 2019 DRT Pune directs Nir ...
Nation, Current Affairs

DRT Pune directs Nirav Modi to pay Rs 7300 crore with interest to PNB

ANI
Published Jul 6, 2019, 2:06 pm IST
Updated Jul 6, 2019, 2:08 pm IST
The order was passed by presiding officer/judge Deepak Thakkar in two cases registered by PNB in Mumbai.
Pune's Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) on Saturday passed an order asking fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi and his aides to pay Rs 7300 crore with interest to Punjab National Bank (PNB). (Photo: File)
 Pune's Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) on Saturday passed an order asking fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi and his aides to pay Rs 7300 crore with interest to Punjab National Bank (PNB). (Photo: File)

Pune: Pune's Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) on Saturday passed an order asking fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi and his aides to pay Rs 7300 crore with interest to Punjab National Bank (PNB).

The order was passed by presiding officer/judge Deepak Thakkar in two cases registered by PNB in Mumbai. Thakkar holds additional charge of DRT in Mumbai.

 

One more case of alleged fraud around Rs 1700 crores was registered by PNB against Nirav Modi and is pending before the DRT in Mumbai.

The development comes less than a week after the Singapore High Court ordered the freezing of a bank account belonging Modi's sister and brother-in-law.

On the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the high court had directed the freezing of balance of USD 6.122 million (Rs 44.41 crore) in the account maintained in Singapore by Pavilion Point Corporation, a company owned by Mayank Mehta and Purvi Modi, ED had said on Tuesday.

The diamantaire was arrested on March 19 by Scotland Yard in connection with the USD two billion PNB loan default case.

India is seeking Modi's extradition to make him face the law of the land for allegedly committing economic offences like fraud and money laundering.

Modi is lodged at Wandsworth prison in south-west London.

...
Tags: drt, pune, pnb scam, ed, nirav modi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had paid tributes to Mookerjee on Twitter while heaping praises on the Jana Sangh founder. (Photo: ANI)

Rajnath pays tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on birth anniversary

The Prime Minister is later scheduled to visit a virtual museum at Man Mahal here. (Photo: ANI)

Modi unveils Lal Bahadur Shashtri's statue at Varanasi airport

The BJP workers have alleged that they were beaten up by TMC supporters, while the TMC workers have claimed that BJP supporters threw bombs at them. (Photo: ANI)

Two BJP workers injured in clashes with TMC in WB's Burdwan

The terrain of Batalik-Yaldor-Chorbatla sector is the most rugged after the Siachen Glacier, with heights ranging from 15,000 feet to 19,000 feet. (Photo: File)

Army to recreate victory scenes to mark 20th anniversary of Kargil war



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Forget Huawei Mate X! Apple launching foldable iPad with 5G

IHS Market claims that Apple is working on a foldable device of its own and it isn’t a smartphone but an iPad. (Foldable News)
 

Italian luxury brand to allow customers to virtually try on shoes

A built-in photo feature lets people capture themselves "wearing" the models that speak to them and share their snaps via text, email, or social media. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Watch: Pakistani news anchor hilariously confuses Apple Inc with fruit

This unfortunate but hilarious incident has caused the anchor to get trolled on social media. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kangana Ranaut nails daredevil look in her next action film, 'Dhaakad'

Kangana Ranaut's first look in Dhaakad. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Third-gen BMW X6 revealed: Coupe-SUV looks sportier than before

New X6 is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the outgoing model.
 

Big-name Apple AirPods alternative launched with noise-canceling

With the refreshed WF-1000XM3, Sony has added improved noise cancelling as well as a longer battery life in comparison to its previous WF-1000X earphones.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rajnath pays tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had paid tributes to Mookerjee on Twitter while heaping praises on the Jana Sangh founder. (Photo: ANI)

Modi unveils Lal Bahadur Shashtri's statue at Varanasi airport

The Prime Minister is later scheduled to visit a virtual museum at Man Mahal here. (Photo: ANI)

Two BJP workers injured in clashes with TMC in WB's Burdwan

The BJP workers have alleged that they were beaten up by TMC supporters, while the TMC workers have claimed that BJP supporters threw bombs at them. (Photo: ANI)

Army to recreate victory scenes to mark 20th anniversary of Kargil war

The terrain of Batalik-Yaldor-Chorbatla sector is the most rugged after the Siachen Glacier, with heights ranging from 15,000 feet to 19,000 feet. (Photo: File)

Multiple roads blocked as rivers overflow due to heavy rains in MP's Dewas

The weather forecasting agency had also reported the presence of a well-marked low-pressure area lying over northern parts of central Madhya Pradesh and southern Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham