Cricket World Cup 2019

 LIVE !  :  SLA Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Indian Skipper Virat Kohli (Photo: AFP) ICC World Cup 2019: IND vs SL LIVE; Match will start at 3 pm IST
 LIVE !  :  In the affordable housing sector, the government has kept the promise it made last term: to create more demand and make housing available for all by 2022. Union Budget 2019: Reforming tenancy law will help rental housing market
 
Nation Current Affairs 06 Jul 2019 Delhi CM announces R ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi CM announces Rs-10 lakh financial help to kin of 6-year-old rape survivor

PTI
Published Jul 6, 2019, 12:58 pm IST
Updated Jul 6, 2019, 12:58 pm IST
Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Kejriwal met the girl and her family members at the Safdarjung Hospital here.
According to a senior police officer, the victim was found in the bushes adjacent to a road and rushed to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. (Photo: ANI | Screengrab)
 According to a senior police officer, the victim was found in the bushes adjacent to a road and rushed to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. (Photo: ANI | Screengrab)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh on Saturday for the family of a six-year-old girl who was allegedly raped in Dwarka earlier this week, and said he would meet the city police commissioner over the law-and-order situation in the national capital.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Kejriwal met the girl and her family members at the Safdarjung Hospital here.

 

Announcing the financial help, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo said the Delhi government would ensure the best medical facilities for the victim, who was undergoing treatment at the hospital. "We will give Rs 10 lakh to the family and get her treated by the best doctors. We will also meet the police commissioner over the law-and-order situation and extend to him whatever cooperation he requires," the chief minister told reporters. A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping the girl in Dwarka's Sector-23 on Tuesday.

According to a senior police officer, the victim was found in the bushes adjacent to a road and rushed to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. Later, she was shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital, where her condition was stated to be critical, the officer had said. The police identified the accused with the help of CCTV footage obtained from the area. The footage showed the accused with the girl on the day of the incident.

The accused was unemployed and lived in the same locality as that of the victim. Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal met the girl and her family members on Friday.

After visiting the victim at the hospital, the DCW chief said, "I am shocked to see the condition of the girl. It is horrifying and she has been subjected to extreme cruelty by the accused." The victim hailed from Bihar and was studying in Class 2 in a school here, Maliwal said, adding that her father was a labourer while her mother worked as a domestic help. The DCW chief also made an appeal seeking financial help for the victim's family.

Those willing to come forward for the cause may contact the DCW on the 181 helpline number or by sending an e-mail to livingpositive@gmail.com. Maliwal also assured the family of financial and legal assistance.

...
Tags: arvind kejriwal, minor girl raped, manish sisodia, delhi commission for women
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Pune's Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) on Saturday passed an order asking fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi and his aides to pay Rs 7300 crore with interest to Punjab National Bank (PNB). (Photo: File)

DRT Pune directs Nirav Modi to pay Rs 7300 crore with interest to PNB

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had paid tributes to Mookerjee on Twitter while heaping praises on the Jana Sangh founder. (Photo: ANI)

Rajnath pays tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on birth anniversary

The Prime Minister is later scheduled to visit a virtual museum at Man Mahal here. (Photo: ANI)

Modi unveils Lal Bahadur Shashtri's statue at Varanasi airport

The BJP workers have alleged that they were beaten up by TMC supporters, while the TMC workers have claimed that BJP supporters threw bombs at them. (Photo: ANI)

Two BJP workers injured in clashes with TMC in WB's Burdwan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Forget Huawei Mate X! Apple launching foldable iPad with 5G

IHS Market claims that Apple is working on a foldable device of its own and it isn’t a smartphone but an iPad. (Foldable News)
 

Italian luxury brand to allow customers to virtually try on shoes

A built-in photo feature lets people capture themselves "wearing" the models that speak to them and share their snaps via text, email, or social media. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Watch: Pakistani news anchor hilariously confuses Apple Inc with fruit

This unfortunate but hilarious incident has caused the anchor to get trolled on social media. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kangana Ranaut nails daredevil look in her next action film, 'Dhaakad'

Kangana Ranaut's first look in Dhaakad. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Third-gen BMW X6 revealed: Coupe-SUV looks sportier than before

New X6 is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the outgoing model.
 

Big-name Apple AirPods alternative launched with noise-canceling

With the refreshed WF-1000XM3, Sony has added improved noise cancelling as well as a longer battery life in comparison to its previous WF-1000X earphones.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chhattisgarh: 4 Naxals killed in encounter in Dhamtari

Bodies of the four Naxals along with seven weapons were recovered. (Photo: ANI)

1 dead, two injured over land dispute in Odisha's Deogarh

'Jemadei and her family have occupied a government land and villagers wanted to construct a temple on it. A scuffle broke out between the family and villagers, during which one of the locals had attacked Jemadei with an axe and she died on the spot,' Deogarh Additional Superintendent of Police Rabi Narayan Singh said. (Photo: ANI)

Plea filed in SC challenging Maratha reservation validity in Maharashtra

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order which upheld the constitutional validity of the quota for the Maratha community in education and government jobs in Maharashtra. (Photo: File)

MJ Akbar appears for cross-examination in defamation case

Akbar had filed a defamation case against the journalist for accusing him of sexual misconduct. The allegations levelled against him forced him to resign from the Union Cabinet on October 17, 2018. (Photo: File)

Heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai, high tide likely

The downpour also led to severe waterlogging in Mumbai and Thane, with locals wading through ankle-deep waters to commute. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham