Dalai Lama attends long life prayer ceremony in Dharamshala

ANI
Published Jul 6, 2019, 9:15 am IST
Updated Jul 6, 2019, 9:15 am IST
The life long prayer ceremony is organised by all retired CTA officers who have been working since 1959.
Led by the monks of Namgyal Monastery, the prayer ceremony was attended by around 3000 Tibetans including nuns, schools students, monks, and foreign nationals. (Photo: ANI)
 Led by the monks of Namgyal Monastery, the prayer ceremony was attended by around 3000 Tibetans including nuns, schools students, monks, and foreign nationals. (Photo: ANI)

Dharamshala: Spiritual leader Dalai Lama attended a long life prayer ceremony organised for him by the former staff members of the Tibetan-government in-exile at Buddhist temple Tsuglagkhang here on Friday, ahead of his 84th birthday.

Led by the monks of Namgyal Monastery, the prayer ceremony was attended by around 3000 Tibetans including nuns, schools students, monks, and foreign nationals.

 

"This life long prayer ceremony has been organised by all the retired CTA (Central Tibetan Administration) officers who have been working here since 1959," said professor Samdhong Rinpoche, former Prime Minister-in-exile.

"About three hundred people (of the CTA) have organised this prayer for his holiness the Dalai Lama. Some of them are aged above 90 or even 100" he added."His Holiness says that he will certainly live for more than a hundred years."

Dalai Lama turned 84 today.

The spiritual leader has exiled himself in India ever since the rebellion against the Chinese rule in 1959. A Noble Peace Prize winner, Dalai Lama is known for his messages of unity and compassion.

Tags: dalai lama, 84th birthday, life long prayer ceremony
Location: India, Himachal Pradesh, Dharamshala


